EFFINGHAM — Jason Sandschafer and his brother, Lucas Sandschafer, had no idea when they took over the reins of Niemerg’s Steakhouse and Brass Rail Lounge in January — after their father Dennis Sandschafer retired — they would be running a drive-thru restaurant or even thinking about getting into the food delivery business.
“Only two months of driving the ship and this hits you in the face. It’s quite a change,” Sandschafer said about having to close the dining rooms of the restaurant and bar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s all drive-thru now,” Jason Sandschafer said. “It’s something I say we’d never do… And now here we are doing it.”
“Funny how that changes,” Sandschafer added.
Despite the changes, Sandschafer said he keeps his 170 employees busy and paid.
“There is about 15 people working to get out the food and maybe 20 on a Friday night,” Sandschafer said. “The rest of us are cleaning, fixing and repairing the inside.”
Even his responsibilities have changed a little since the state’s stay-at-home order forced eating establishments to close their dine-in services.
“We’ve asphalted the parking lot and last week I poured concrete,” Sandschafer said. “I’ve learned how to do a lot of jobs.”
Sandschafer said they are also offering home delivery.
“That’s another thing I said we’d never do,” Sandschafer said.
He said his staff has been flexible through the transition from traditional dine-in restaurant to a drive-thru/delivery operation.
“The best part about it is our staff just jumped right in and gave it a whirl,” Sandschafer said. “They know we are all in this together and that is part of why Niemerg’s has been successful.”
The other major adjustment was the requirements for staff. Everyone entering the building is required to have his or her temperature checked.
“Everybody is getting temped at the back door,” Sandschafer said. “That is really kind of awkward and out of the ordinary.”
“If you have a high temperature at all… you get to go home,” Sandschafer said. “We’re just trying to keep things safe.”
In addition to serving food, Niemerg’s is selling select grocery items from what Sandschafer calls a “pop-up” grocery shop.
“We picked the 20 most common items people need from the grocery store,” Sandschafer said. “We are more or less breaking even on that. It’s more of a service than anything.”
He said the idea to start a pop-up grocery shop was to offer select items to customers so they wouldn’t have to walk all the way through a store just to pick up a single item like a gallon of milk.
“This gives people the option of driving through to pick up grocery items,” Sandschafer said. “All they have to do is call ahead…. And we just bring it on out.”
Sandschafer said after the stay-at-home order ends and dine-in is allowed again, he may consider keeping the delivery service, however, it would be handled through a third party.
“We recently partnered with DoorDash a couple of weeks ago,” Sandschafer said. “I don’t think we would do deliveries ourselves anymore.”
Sandschafer said the reason is manpower.
“I don’t have anyone extra standing around that’s not getting the hours they want,” he said.
Sandschafer said that may change if more people are looking for work.
“Prior to COVID-19, the market was pretty tight to find help,” Sandschafer said. “It was really hard to find help.”
Sandschafer hopes to one day be back to a fully operational restaurant and bar. But there is still the catering service to consider.
If the state sticks to reducing the number of people who can gather in one place, the gathering restrictions would have a direct impact on Niemerg’s catering business, Sandschafer said. He is optimistic that will change, especially with the summer months approaching when most weddings, outdoor events and family gatherings are taking place.
“I don’t know what rules the health department will make,” Sandschafer said.
“Hopefully, we will eventually get away from the drive-thru,” Sandschafer added. “It’s really hard to guess what the future looks like.”
“There are a lot of unknowns right now,” he added.
