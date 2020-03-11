Topics ranged from beekeeping basics to understanding “emotional eating” at the Illinois Association of Home and Community Education conference held at the Thelma Keller Convention Center this week.
The Illinois Association for Home and Community Education is a volunteer organization working to improve the quality of life for families and communities through leadership development, volunteer service and education. The three-day conference was attended by 346 men and women from 70 different counties in Illinois.
This year’s theme was “Power of the Past, Beacon of the Future.” As part of that, there was a lighthouse contest where every county was invited to design a lighthouse and the winner received a special prize.
During the Elsie Mies luncheon, attendees were treated to a presentation by Jana Kuhnert of NubAbility Athletics based out of DuQuoin. The organization a certified 501©3 nonprofit that hosts nationwide, limb different sports camps for youth athletes that are congenital, traumatic or medical amputees from around the world.
As part of the event there were shareshops and there were University of Illinois students presenting information to the conference attendees. Monica Merkle of Cissna Park and Josie Runck of St. Joseph, both agricultural leadership and communication majors, were in charge of a workshop on the basics of parliamentary procedure also known as how to run a meeting.
“We are using this experience to help us in our future careers,” Merkle said. “It will give us an idea what adult education is like.”
Vanessa Gould of Elburn and Joseph Harmon of Brimfield were presenting a share shop on copyright information and how to cite sources.
“It’s extremely helpful to take the skills we learn and apply them,” Gould said.
Deon Maas of Farmington was leading a shareshop on “anti-ouch pouch mastectomy pillow,” which has an adjustable strap that can be used by those who have had mastectomies, lumpectomies or any chest surgery. Maas said that she had breast cancer 13 years ago, so she created the anti-ouch pouch mastectomy pillow to help with the discomfort.
“To me it gave me my normal life back which is important,” she said.
The anti-ouch pouch has become a nationwide community service project. Tens of thousands of the pouches have been donated to mastectomy patients across the United States.
Elsie Voelker, a 47-year member of Effingham County HCE, said that her favorite workshops during the conference were on making biscuits and barn quilts.
Ellie Maroon, a member of Effingham County HCE for more than 50 years, said that she enjoyed the biscuit workshop as well.
“I also enjoy meeting and seeing friends from all of the different counties,” she said.
