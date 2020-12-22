The Effingham Water Authority has finalized a lease agreement with the group, Friends of Camp Wassatoga. The lease gives the group control of Camp Wassatoga, a former Girl Scout camp.
The agreement approved Monday comes after the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois relinquished control of the facility at the end of August as part of a broader reorganization of their priorities. The Girl Scouts gave up their lease on the property and sold their other properties, which included three other camps and a tract of farmland near Camp Wassatoga.
The new camp operators, Friends of Camp Wassatoga, is a nonprofit group whose purpose is to continue operating the camp. They are mostly made up of people who have a connection to the camp or to the Girl Scouts.
“This is the thing we’ve been waiting for,” said the group’s treasurer Martha Stice. “It’s a relief. We were assured it was happening, but it’s still a relief.”
The Effingham Water Authority, which owns the land and had been leasing it to the Girl Scouts, asked for groups interested in the property to present to them in September. After hearing from a few groups, they selected Friends of Camp Wassatoga.
“We’re just happy to see the property continue to be used by scouting-type groups, as is the original intent of the property,” said Rob Brown, chairman of Effingham Water Authority. “Someone is gonna take care of it and use it.”
The Effingham Water Authority’s attorney, Q. Anthony Siemer, said that the lease is essentially identical to the lease they had used for the Girl Scouts, which had operated the camp for more than 50 years. Siemer said he expects the lease to formally begin on Jan. 1.
“We expect them to bring other groups and make it available,” he said.
This was echoed by Stice as well, who says she’s already seen interest from groups who want to use the camp.
“I know we’ll be working with Girl Scouts. They’re excited to utilize the facility,” said Stice. “I’ve received a couple of questions from a couple of church groups.”
The Girl Scouts relinquished the property amid a financial and organizational prioritization led by their board of directors.
“Girls are into a lot more than camping and cookies and crafts,” said Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Chief Executive Officer Loretta Graham in September, when they announced the sales.
Graham added the group wants to balance teaching outdoor skills with their other areas of focus, including life skills, entrepreneurship, and science and mathematics.
During the creation of Lake Sara and the Effingham Water Authority, some lake-front property was set aside to be used by the community for things like camping and scouting, including the land that is now Camp Wassatoga. A local boy scout troop also operates Camp Kickapoo on the northwest side of the lake.
Fundraising without their central property has been a tricky situation for the Friends of Camp Wassatoga.
“We received a lot of pledges, but we didn’t want to approach people,” Stice said. Without actually controlling the camp, they felt it was risky to solicit donations.”
Friends of Camp Wassatoga is incorporated as an Illinois nonprofit and operates under fiscal sponsorship from the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation.
“We’re really excited to put in some better facilities, like restrooms,” said Stice, adding that, having been designed as a camp for girls, the restrooms need updating to accommodate more groups.
Stice said the group is moving forward and would like to have the camp ready to host groups this summer.
“That’s definitely the hope,” she said.
The group is currently planning its next steps and looking for donations. More information about the group and updates are available on their Facebook group, Friends of Camp Wassatoga.
“We’re really excited to be moving forward and the community can access the resources at Camp Wassatoga,” Stice said.
