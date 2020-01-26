EFFINGHAM — Those entering the Effingham Performance Center Saturday were greeted by mementos of Craig Lindvahl’s life.
Photos of Lindvahl and his wife; a display of books, movies and music he produced; and a drum head with the CEO logo — a tribute not only to his career in teaching music but his creation of the renowned high school mentoring program — adorned the EPC lobby.
Inside the auditorium, various flower arrangements were on stage, including one with a red “C” for his favorite team Cincinnati Reds whose ballpark served as the location for several of his documentaries.
A Celebration of Life service was held Saturday for Lindvahl, who died Jan. 2 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Many who knew him shared memories of the music teacher, filmmaker and mentor.
Karen Forgus, senior vice president of the Cincinnati Reds, recalled Lindvahl’s time at the ballpark.
She said in 2009 the team agreed to let Lindvahl come that following year to make a behind-the-scenes documentary on putting together a baseball game. That was the beginning of many projects and films he would produce involving the ballpark and the Cincinnati Reds.
“Even though all of those projects had a different subject, they all had a common theme: rain,” Forgus said. “I’m talking about record-breaking flooding, mushy turf, cancel your game rain.” To save money during those years, she said Lindvahl lived at the stadium.
That first summer in 2010, Forgus said she would get random phone calls that he was wandering around the loading dock. At one point, things got so bad weather-wise she said Lindvahl was able to use the clubhouse and facilities.
Bob Schultz noted that four of Lindvahl’s documentaries are showcased at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, more than any other filmmaker in the world.
Schultz said Lindvahl had a lifelong desire to learn about movie-making. So, together with Joe Fatheree, he created a regional multimedia class. Schultz said learning with the students as they went, the two created a film festival.
“Craig was a storyteller and while he used that gift to impart life lessons on his students, when he combined it with his remarkable filmmaking abilities, he created award-winning documentaries in the process,” said Schultz.
Schultz said the term that captures the essence of Lindvahl’s extraordinary journey is artist, noting he was a musician, writer, composer, director, photographer and filmmaker, winning awards for each.
When he arrived in Teutopolis, Schultz said Lindvahl connected to his students and they were drawn to him like a magnet. He added the Teutopolis High School band quadrupled in size under Lindvahl’s direction and two out of every three students took band just to be in his class.
One of Lindvahl’s former students, Gregg Lohman, met Lindvahl in fifth grade. At the time, Lohman had a fascination with playing drums. He said Lindvahl had him take a listening test to see what he was best suited to play, as he did all his students.
Lohman recalled Lindvahl advising him he would best be suited for the saxophone. Although Lohman said he was disappointed, he eventually got up the courage to express to Lindvahl his interest in the drums. Lindvahl let him play drums and he continues to do so today professionally.
“He gave me my first professional orchestra experience, my first studio experience and involved me musically with his documentaries and other projects,” Lohman said.
Lohman said Lindvahl was not only there for him musically, but personally as well.
Lohman recalled when he was in an accident in 2013, Lindvahl drove to the hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, and spent countless hours with him. Lohman said he considers Lindvahl to be his Mr. Miyagi.
After Lindvahl died, Lohman said he read numerous posts and statements and they all had one thing in common. No matter how they knew him, the comments reflected how Lindvahl influenced them and how they are better for knowing him.
“We are all here today because he influenced each of our lives in a positive way,” Lohman said. “Thankfully, he left many different outlets for us to get our dose of Lindvahl whenever we like.”
In 2008, Lindvahl was tapped to start the CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunies) program and, with the help and encouragement of the greater Effingham community, he developed the curriculum, the vision and the core principal of CEO that still endures today.
Friend Jeff Schultz said he knew Lindvahl for decades, but he really got to know him when he was setting up the first CEO class.
The two did a speaking tour in 2013 and 2014 touting the CEO program as a great way for communities to connect with millennials. They ended up doing 36 talks in 10 states across the country, stretching from South Carolina to Arizona.
Schultz recalled the last time he visited with Lindvahl, saying they had good laughs and Lindvahl was his old self. Before he left, Schultz said he told Lindvahl one thing.
“Craig, some people change the lives of one or two people in their lifetimes,” Schultz said. “But you have changed the lives of thousands.”
Kristy Sayers of Beecher City, a facilitator in Effingham for CEO, first met Lindvahl through church. When the position of CEO facilitator became available in Effingham, Lindvahl encouraged her to apply and she was hired with Kent Probst in 2015.
Sayers remembers how Lindvahl related to his students using wit and humor to connect with them. She said his legacy is his life lessons he shared with his band and CEO students.
“Once you met him, you would never be the same,” she said.
Janae Holtz of Beecher City was in the first CEO class in Effingham.
Holtz was attending Beecher City High School when Lindvahl came and talked to students about an entrepreneurship class. She and two other girls accepted the offer to join.
Holtz said being in CEO really brought her out of her comfort zone and taught her to think outside the box, which prepared her for a career in graphic design.
“He thought of himself as a facilitator but he was a mentor, friend and dad,” she said. “Whatever he needed to be, he was.”
Collin Hecht of Effingham said Lindvahl not only encouraged continuous learning but learning about one’s self.
“I remember him as a light in every room challenging us to be better and make the best of every situation we are in,” he said.
Hecht said everything Lindvahl did focused on learning and the CEO and multimedia programs are another way for students to do that.
Austin Brooks, a team member at the Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship and a former multimedia class student, believes Lindvahl’s legacy will live through the CEO program that is now nationwide.
“His legacy is as the architect of CEO,” he said.
