EFFINGHAM — Close to 100 vehicles gathered Sunday afternoon at the Village Square Mall west parking lot to honor Cody Blair, who lost his life in a single-vehicle accident on April 18.
Dave McElroy organized the special cruise/car show for his friend and co-worker.
“I wanted to do something that would get the whole community involved because everybody knew him,” said McElroy.
McElroy and Blair worked together at the Effingham Menards. Blair worked in the lumber yard while McElroy worked in receiving.
“If we needed help in our department, he would come help us,” McElroy said.
The mall parking lot had special meaning, especially when it snowed.
“We would always come over here and do doughnuts in the parking lot,” he said.
Blair’s friend, Taygan Dorris, was surprised by the turnout Sunday as he looked over the parking lot filled with cars, trucks and motorcycles.
“At first, it was just supposed to be a couple of friends,” Dorris said. “Then the word got out.”
Attending the event were Brandon Doty and Wyatt Doty of Beecher City. Wyatt, Brandon and Blair were turkey hunting on the day of the crash.
“We were hunting up around the house,” Wyatt Doty recalled.
Seventeen-year-old Blair was on his way home when the accident occurred on Mason Road in rural Edgewood.
Wyatt Doty said everyone who knew him was his friend.
“He was my second older brother,” he said.
Friends at the cruise/show recalled Blair’s upbeat personality and friendly nature.
“There was never a bad time with him,” added McElroy. “He was always the life of the party.”
“He was really good at making people laugh,” added Dorris.
Aaron Byers and Blair were both members of the FFA Chapter at North Clay High School.
“He and I were best buds,” Byers said. “He cared for everyone no matter what.”
Jaiden Tappendorf also knew Blair through FFA.
“He was always laughing about something. He was friends with everybody,” Tappendorf said. “He always had a smile on his face.”
His younger sister, Leigha Ruesken of Farina who attended the event, said she will always remember his smile.
“He had the most contagious smile ever,” Ruesken said.
