EFFINGHAM – The Effingham Unit 40 school board on Monday formally accepted the resignation of Jason Fox as assistant superintendent of schools and Unit 40 treasurer.
Superintendent Andrew Johnson said Fox accepted the position of director of human resources in the Decatur Public School District.
“We really appreciate the service he has given this district over the past 24-25 years,” Johnson said. “Lots and lots and lots of knowledge about the district walked out the door. I just want to say thank you to him.”
He said Fox has really worked with him in recent weeks getting him up to speed on what is happening on the business side of the school district. Johnson said he continues to help by sharing his knowledge of the district.
“I think from all of us we appreciate the time that Jason gave us,” he said. “And his wife, Jennifer, is still with us.”
Jennifer Fox remains principal of the Effingham Unit 40 Early Learning Center.
The board unanimously appointed Johnson Unit 40 treasurer and approved a treasurer bond agreement for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2023.
“The reason we took that route is we weren’t sure the superintendent could be the treasurer,” said Johnson. “I checked the legal aspects and they said it was fine. I think it’s the best option going forward until we figure out what we are going to do with the position that has been vacated.”
Meanwhile, the board agreed to apply to the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) for an Early Childhood Construction Grant for a new pre-K building.
Board President Robin Klosterman said the board is considering an application for an Early Childhood Construction Grant for up to $10 million, with the district required to pay 7.5% of the matching amount from the state. She said the district’s cost for the project would be paid through either the Education or Operation and Maintenance fund.
Following a discussion on where to locate the new facility, Johnson said for now the board just needed to decide whether the district should apply for the grant. He said the grant application only asks if the district owns the property where the building would be constructed.
“What we do with it, where we put it, how we do it... is really irrelevant now,” he said.
He said the district is working with an architect on site plans for the project. Johnson said his long-term goal would be getting all kids on three school campuses. The grant application must be submitted by Oct. 10.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved a tentative budget for fiscal year 2023 and a fiscal year 2023 crisis plan.
• Approved application to the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) for a $50,000 matching School Maintenance Project Grant. Johnson said the district would use the $50,000 to help pay for a $242,250 South Side School HVAC project to upgrade the current system with rooftop units.
• Approved a memorandum of agreement between the Unit 40 Board of Education and Effingham Classroom Teachers Association that creates a junior high school assistant cross-country coaching position and stipend for the 2022-23 school year.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding between the Unit 40 Board of Education and Effingham Classroom Teachers Association in regards to a leave of absence for Mary Walters during the 2022-23 school year and a guarantee of her license position in the school district upon her return.
• Approved a state bid for a 2022 one-ton maintenance truck in the amount of $59,733 to Bob Ridings of Taylorville. Johnson said the district wanted to purchase a used truck. However, due to the high price of used trucks compared to the price of a new truck, it was in the best interest of the district to purchase a new one through a state bid.
• Approved a state bid for the purchase of two Chrysler Pacifica vans at a cost of $39,856 each with the addition of an interior protection package and splash guards from Bob Ridings of Taylorville. The final price would be determined after either a trade-in or silent bid of two of the four existing Unit 40 vans.
• Approved a pay rate of $200 a day for retired and certified Unit 40 substitute teachers effective Oct. 1.
• Approved an upgrade to the Effingham High School auditorium area for the drama department not to exceed $25,000.
• Tabled repairs to the parking lot damaged during the turf and scoreboard installation project at Effingham High School. Board members wanted to investigate who was responsible for the damage and if any damages could be recovered. Cost of the project is estimated to be $34,445. “I think it’s better to find out more. We’ve got some time,” school board member Chad Thompson said. “I think it’s worth further conversation with them. They knew where they were parking this equipment and driving this equipment and saw it ahead of time,” board member Brad Waldhoff said.
• Approved the hire of the following employees: Shannon Koester, Food Service Personnel; Linda Hood, Custodian; Victoria Shupe, Paraprofessional; Savannah Mooschekian, Paraprofessional; Caleb Williams, Custodian; Karter Jones, Custodian; Marichu Lavengood, Cafeteria Monitor at Central; Stephanie Ochs, BOE/Nurse Secretary; Sarah Stock, Nurse Paraprofessional; Judy Thoele, Food Service Personnel; Makayla Poe, Paraprofessional; Ian Kemper, Paraprofessional; James McElroy, Four-Hour Bus Driver.
• Approved the following employee transfers: John Westendorf, Custodian, and Brycelyn Simmons, Custodian.
• Approved leave of absences for Joshua Morton, FMLA, and Lisa Abbott, FMLA.
• Accepted the resignation of the following personnel: Jason Fox, Assistant Superintendent; Gretta Beckman, Cafeteria Monitor at ELC; Heather Britton, Food Service Personnel at EJHS; and Jeff Tonn, Assistant Varsity Softball Coach.
