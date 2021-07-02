Putting out a flag for patriotic holidays is a longtime tradition in many parts of the country, and Effingham County is no exception. But if you take a drive through Green Creek, you might stumble on a property lined with dozens of flags.
Last year, Aaron Mette looked out at his property and wanted to do something to celebrate Memorial Day.
“I saw down south, around the Albion area, they put flags up for a deceased service member,” said Mette. “They lined it three or four miles with nothing but flags.”
The display features 25 full sized flags spaced around his property. As a show of respect to the flags, Mette spends a half hour each morning putting them up and another half hour taking them down each day they’re up. He has put them out for Flag Day, Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Fourth of July.
Mette, a civil engineer, joked that he’s considered getting survey equipment out and lining them up perfectly.
“I plan on adding more in the future,” he said.
Mette comes from a family with deep ties to the military and he said that’s a major reason for his show of patriotism.
“That’s the reason I do it. My dad was marine. I was a marine. My wife was in the army,” he said.
Mette and his family are active in several veterans organizations including the American Legion 924, Forty and Eight and Marine Corps League.
“I’m not in the Marine Corps League,” added Mette’s wife Krista with a laugh. “I am not a Marine.”
Despite some friendly interbranch rivalry, the Mettes are happy to show their patriotism and involve their family in it as well.
“As a parent, it can get the children involved as well with a little bit of patriotism,” said Krista.
Mette’s five and seven year old children like to help put the flags out, though Mette said they enjoy the family’s side-by-side and running with the large flagpoles just as much as actually setting up the display.
For Mette and his family, the flags represent more than a piece of cloth or decoration.
“It represents the nation and what it stands for,” said Mette. “Me and my wife are both combat veterans. We fought for freedom of speech, freedom of expression.”
It also represents, as Mette put it, “God, country and family,” which are values that others in the community share.
Mette’s father, Philip, lives just down the road and enjoys coming out to look at the flags.
“I love my country and I would not want to live anywhere else. Our flag is the symbol of our great country and deserves proper respect,” Philip said in an email.
Philip added that he feels his children inherited some of their patriotism from seeing him participate in American Legion and Marine Corps League activities.
“When I see Aaron’s flags, I feel honored to be an American,” he said.
Even neighbors appreciate the display, according to Krista.
“We get a lot of compliments from the neighbors,” she said. “Almost every time they’re up, somebody reaches out and says they just loved driving through Green Creek and seeing this.”
When asked what they wanted people to do this holiday weekend, Krista said she hopes people take the chance to spend time in their communities and enjoy the nation’s birthday.
“To get people to go out and celebrate,” said Krista.
