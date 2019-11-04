A fourth arrest has been made in an Effingham home invasion case, according to Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland.
Austin M. Phelps, 20, of Montrose, was arrested Friday on a charge of home invasion, a Class X felony. Phelps was sought as a suspect in the case after the arrest of three other suspects, 18-year-olds Zion E. Mace and Caillou Repp and 20-year-old Noah A. Rebollo.
Phelps has no prior criminal history in Effingham County, according to judici.com. Phelps appeared in court without an attorney Monday morning. His bond was set at $50,000, of which he would need to pay 10 percent to obtain his release.
Upon bonding out, Phelps would be required to refrain from contacting the victims in the case. Mace and Repp received the same bond amount as Phelps, but Rebollo’s bond is set at $200,000; Mace, Repp and Rebollo have the same bond conditions and must not contact each other.
Phelps appears next in court on Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. for his first appearance with Public Defender Scott Schmidt. The other three suspects are due in court Tuesday at 10 a.m.
The home invasion took place on Oct. 29. Police were called to the 1200th block of N. Merchant Street at approximately 3:08 a.m. after a report of a disturbance, which possibly involved weapons.
Authorities said police discovered that multiple unknown subjects had forced their way into an apartment, stole items, threatened residents, damaged a vehicle and left the area. Mace, Repp and Rebollo were detained in connection with the case days after the incident.
