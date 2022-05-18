Four Republicans will run uncontested for Effingham countywide offices in the June 28 primary. They are Michelle M. Kollmann, county clerk; Deborah K. Ruholl, treasurer; Paul F. Kuhns, Effingham County sheriff; and incumbent Pamela Braun, supervisor of assessments. There are no Democratic candidates running in the primary for county clerk, treasurer, sheriff or supervisor of assessments.
The following are responses to the EDN election questionnaire:
Michelle Kollmann
Age: 44
Address: Altamont
Occupation: Chief Deputy Clerk in Effingham County Clerk’s Office
Family: Husband – Alan, Children – Jared, Eric, Justin and Jenna
Education: Teutopolis High School and Lake Land College graduate.
Previous public offices: None
Affiliations: St. Clare Catholic Church, Altamont; Daisy Dolls & Guys 4-H leader; Altamont Sports Boosters.
Reason for running: There are two motivators that helped me to decide to run for office. Sometimes you need to take a different path in your career. It was time for a new challenge. This decision will help me to take a step out of my comfort zone and in the process hopefully better myself. The other motivator is the encouragement from my family, friends and staff at the County Clerk and Recorder’s office. To know that the Effingham County Clerk and Recorder Kerry Hirtzel is confident that I can take on this position is reassuring. Also, to know that I have all this support and trust is a great encouragement.
Qualifications: My employment with the Effingham County Clerk’s Office began over 25 years ago as a student in the Diversified Occupations Class. I believe my many years of service to the Clerk’s office makes me knowledgeable in most areas of the day-to-day operations of running the office and public interaction and the practical knowledge. My extended work experience will help keep the daily operations of the County Clerk and Recorder to run efficiently and proficiently. This experience, knowledge and understanding will be very beneficial to the residents in our county.
What sets you apart from your opponents? I believe the years of service and dedication to the Effingham County Clerk’s Office makes me the best candidate for this position. With the many years of service, I have developed a great working relationship with the other departments and employees. I have worked for two County Clerks, Robert Behrman and Kerry Hirtzel, so with their guidance I have gained much insight, which will be valuable to keep the office functional and the transition easier. My lifelong dedication as an employee to Effingham County proves I am dependable, committed, and have a good work ethic. I will work for the best interest of the general public.
Most important issues: The County Clerk and Recorder’s office is essential to the operations of Effingham County. Our office is involved with many tasks such as elections, vital records, maintaining land records, accounts payable, payroll, county board minutes/ordinances, issuing marriage, liquor and raffle license(s) plus many other duties. My goal is to do these tasks with honesty and integrity. I will continue to have open communication with public interaction and be financially responsible to serve the residents of Effingham County.
Goals if elected: If elected to this position, I don’t really have a list to accomplish or an agenda. Currently, the office is running smoothly and proficiently. Kerry has done a great job at keeping the election equipment up to date and making the required changes to keep the office functional. There is a dedicated and well-informed staff that works hard every day to assist the people of this county. As always, there will be required changes to keep the office going in the right direction and when that time comes I will make the necessary changes.
Deborah K. Ruholl
Age: 55
Address: Dieterich
Occupation: Effingham County Board Office Administrator
Family: I am the daughter of Jerome and Irene Probst. I am married to Linus Ruholl and have four grown children, Lyle married to Janice, Clint, Jenna and Lindsey. I have two grandchildren, Olivia and Leo.
Education: Attended Teutopolis Unit 50 and Lake Land College.
Previous public offices: None
Affiliations: I am a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Dieterich
Reason for running: I recognized this as an opportunity to serve the citizens of Effingham County and to utilize the knowledge and experience I have acquired. I have worked with the Treasurer’s office on several issues and understand the dedication needed to succeed in this position.
Qualifications: I began my employment with Effingham County in 2014. I have worked in the County Clerk’s office as the Accounts Payable Clerk. During this period, I became experienced with the current financial software. In 2018, I was given the opportunity to advance to my current position as the County Board Office Administrator. This gave me the chance to work alongside the County Board members, which gave me a broader understanding of how the county functions.
What sets you apart from your opponents? I know and understand the current financial software, the budget, tax levy and financial aspects of the county. I currently assist in the preparation of the county budget and also with the auditors as they prepare the annual audit.
Most important issues: As custodian of the county’s funds, it is important to understand the job of the County Treasurer. The treasurer is responsible for the safe keeping and investing of the county’s funds, collection and distribution of the real estate tax funds, and keeping abreast of the financial position of the county. Another important role is keeping informed of the rules and regulations governing the Treasurer’s office
Goals if elected: I hope to continue running the office as smoothly and efficiently as the Treasurer’s office currently operates. I will work closely with the Supervisor of Assessments and County Clerk’s office during the real estate tax cycle; thereafter, collecting and disbursing the taxes in a timely manner. I will work hard and keep the best interest of the county as my top priority.
Paul F. Kuhns
Age: 58
Address: Rural Mason
Occupation: I have been a police officer for over 36 years, the last 27 I have been at the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office. During that time, I was K-9 Fritz’s handler, a Corporal in the Patrol Division, a Sergeant and the Patrol Division Supervisor, the tactical team Supervisor, and the Chief Deputy for Sheriff David Mahon. I am currently the Effingham County Sheriff.
Family: Wife Gayla, son Matthew and daughter Rebecca.
Education: I have 39 credit hours of continuing education from Belleville Area College, Lake Land College and Illinois Eastern Community College in administration of Justice and General studies.
Previous public offices: I was appointed as Effingham County Sheriff on June 1, 2021, Mason Township Republican committee person and Effingham County Republican Central Committee treasurer.
Affiliations: St. Anne Catholic Church, MOCIC Board of Directors, Effingham County Republican Central Committee, Effingham County Farm Bureau and Illinois Sheriffs’ Association.
Reason for running: I love it here. I have spent most of my adult life as a Police Officer in Effingham County. I have a strong sense of community and I care deeply about the people who work at the Sheriff’s Office and the people we serve. I feel that I have worked my whole life to prepare me for this office.
Qualifications: Experience. I have been your Sheriff for the last year, and I served as Sheriff David Mahon’s executive officer for six years before that. There are many different aspects of being sheriff. My experience here made the transition from Dave Mahon’s term much easier. I will continue to serve, with your support and vote, so that critical services will not be disrupted and we continue to improve this office. This experience will also be crucial in the near future since we have several people who will be retiring. We are going to need strong leadership.
What sets you apart from your opponents? My Leadership Team. Over the years, I have worked toward developing a strong leadership team. We have several outstanding employees at the Sheriff’s Office and I believe it is essential to recognize and utilize smart, hardworking people. Some managers fear employees who are smart and have the drive to succeed — I do not. I reward these people with more authority and responsibility. Our employees at the Sheriff’s Office are our greatest asset, and we have a team that works hard to serve the citizens of Effingham County. This is the one thing I am proudest of, and thankful for.
Most important issues: I believe one of the critical issues in the near future is maintaining a positive and regulation compliant Police Force while protecting our community. The recently passed SAFE-T Act in Illinois has added numerous reporting and training requirements to our office, but no additional funding or manpower to accomplish them. We are also worried how the no-cash bond will affect our community, starting in January of 2023. Even though reform and positive change is always good, it will take leadership and experience to properly navigate the near future.
Goals if elected: We have been able to accomplish several things in the Sheriff’s Office already. We have implemented new policy and procedure in the jail that is constantly monitored to check our compliance with state statutes and case law. Instituted a school patrol policy so more police officers will be patrolling our schools. Oversaw a large construction project in the County Office Building, replacing the elevator jack and refurbishing the elevator electronics and controls. Preparing and implementing the budget for the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, and staying within budget, for the last seven years.
If I am elected, I would like to continue our work in the jail and modernize our jail medical services. We must provide people in our custody with medical care and we need to do that promptly and efficiently. I would also like to implement newer equipment that helps Correctional Officers keep track of cell checks and inmate movement. These Officers have a difficult job, and they need to have the most efficient tools we can provide them at their disposal.
I would also like to oversee some much-needed infrastructure improvements at the Effingham County Courthouse and Office Building. We have reached the end of the service life on the large cooling tower and the buildings’ roofs need attention. The Sheriff is responsible for the county’s buildings and grounds, and I will continue to work to maintain county property in a fiscally responsible way.
I also believe it is imperative that your County Sheriff work closely with all of the appointed and elected county officials to always serve your best interest. This is also true when working with other law enforcement agencies. The most important thing is, not who gets the credit, but that the job gets done and the public’s interest is best served.
Pamela Braun
Age: 58
Address: Effingham
Occupation: Effingham County Supervisor of Assessments since January 2010.
Family: Married 37 years to Roger Braun, two sons and three grandsons.
Education: Effingham High School; Lake Land College, Mattoon; Drury University, Springfield, MO; Certified Illinois Assessing Official and 700 Hours-Plus Continuing Assessment Education.
Affiliations: Certified Illinois Assessing Officials, County Assessment Officers Association, Illinois Association of County Officials and Illinois Property Assessment Institute.
Reason for running: I was first hired in the office in 1992 to do a County Reassessment. I enjoyed the job and felt I could offer more. I was quickly promoted to Chief Deputy and in 2010 appointed to Supervisor of Assessments. I was elected later in 2010. My staff is excellent and work hard, I find they care about the work and the people of Effingham County and it makes me proud to continue in this position.
Qualifications: I have 28 years of experience in the field and specific to Effingham County. I have completed over 700 hours of Continuing Education. I hold several Certifications in Assessing including a Certified Illinois Assessment Certification. I have managed this office since 2010 and serve the taxpayers of Effingham County with only the highest regards.
What sets you apart from your opponents? At this time, there is no opponent. To be elected to this position, you must have specific statutory requirements, a Certified Illinois Assessment Certification, two years prior experience and have taken and passed the Supervisor of Assessments Exam, which is given by the Illinois Department of Revenue.
Most important issues: My department is the first step in the Property Tax Cycle. We maintain over 26,000 property parcels assessments as well as over 17,500 homestead exemptions. Having an experienced office holder with education needed to fulfill the position is highly important. It is even more important this election as the County Clerk and County Treasurer will be new elected officials and not verse in the cycle.
Goals if elected: As the world moves more and more to automation and internet-based assistance, I hope to improve my website and database search engine to assist the public even more. I also hope to better educate the public on Real Estate Tax and what they are entitled to. I will continue my staff’s education to be best educated to assist taxpayers, as well as keeping a conservative budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.