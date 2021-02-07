An Altamont man was among those injured in an interstate accident in Effingham County Saturday.
Illinois State Police reported a white 2018 Dodge Carryall driven by Jamal L. Spears, 47, Marion, and an orange Illinois Department of Transportation 2010 International Dump Truck driven by Todd V. Slingerland, 58, of Altamont, were both southbound on Interstate 57 at milepost 156 just south of Effingham when Slingerland slowed to turn into the interstate crossover and Spears failed to slow down. Spears struck the dump truck from behind. The accident occurred at 8:48 p.m.
Spears and a passenger, Kimberly F. Williams, 43, of Marion, and Slingerland and a passenger, Vanessa Taylor, 65, of Bloomington, were all transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Spears was cited for driving too fast for conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.