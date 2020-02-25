The Effingham County Democratic Central Committee is hosting a candidates forum on Thursday, Feb. 27, for Democrats seeking their party's nomination to run for the 15th District congressional seat.
The forum is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Effingham American Legion, 200 W. Washington Ave., Effingham.
The candidates are Erika Weaver, John Hursey, Kevin Gaither and Craig Morton.
The primary election is March 17.
