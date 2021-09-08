In this Oct. 14, 1982, file photo, Illinois Democratic gubernatorial candidate Adlai Stevenson III, left, talks with Sen. Edward Kennedy, right, talk as they finish a series of appearances in Chicago. Stevenson III, of Illinois, has died at his home on Chicago’s North Side. He was 90. On Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, his son Adlai Stevenson IV confirmed the Democrat’s death and said his father had dementia.