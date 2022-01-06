A former Teutopolis Grade School teacher, Sue L. Borries, is missing after the small plane she was aboard crashed on Monday in the Pacific Ocean south of Panama City, Panama, a relative confirmed on Thursday.
Although the relative did not want to speak for the family, The Associated Press reported the plane splashed into the Pacific and quickly sank. Another American is also missing, but three others aboard the private flight were rescued. Two of them were also U.S. citizens. The third was the plane’s pilot, a Canadian.
Searchers in boats and aircraft combed the area off Panama’s Punta Chame, south of Panama City, the AP reported. The single-engine, five-seat Piper Cherokee Six was heading to Chame from Contadora island, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) away.
Gustavo Pérez Morales, the director of Panama’s Civil Aviation Authority, told the Telemetro television station that the pilot had radioed in to say he was having engine problems and would have to splash down in the sea, the AP reported.
“We were able to locate the aircraft’s coordinates at the moment it splashed down, and that is how we were able to carry out the rescue,” Pérez Morales said.
He said the pilot later told authorities the aircraft sank so quickly they were not able to grab a life raft or life jackets.
