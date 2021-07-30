After being unused for almost exactly six years, the former home to the Effingham Public Library has a new purpose. This week representatives from CEFS, Community Opportunities, the city and Effingham County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of the renovated building.
It now houses the CEFS Head Start and Early Head Start childcare and parent education programs.
“This means a lot,” said program director Patti Stuckemeyer. “We’re able to bring our parent education, zero to three and three to five programs into one building.”
The offerings are part of the federally funded Head Start program, which offers child care and some social services to families in communities around the country.
“Everybody is welcome to apply,” said Stuckemeyer, stressing that the program is open to all.
Though anyone is welcome to apply to send their children to Head Start and Early Head Start, no-cost services are available to people who make less than the federal poverty level, which is determined by household size. A family of four would qualify if the household income was less than $26,500, for example. Up to 45% of enrollment may come from people with higher incomes.
People may also be eligible for no-cost childcare if they earn money from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, supplemental security funds or have children who qualify as homeless as per the McKinney-Vento Act.
Classes begin on Aug. 23.
Stuckemeyer said that the primary benefit of the new space is having all of the programs and their staff under one roof. Classrooms are now next to the offices staff members who offer help to families.
“Family advocates work with families, providing services to families, getting them resources, helping them with whatever needs they have – women’s health, dental, whatever resources the family may need,” said Stuckemeyer.
Beyond advocates, the facility will house the offices of other support staff.
“We have three parent educators,” she added. “The parent educators are actually the ones that go into homes for zero to three and pregnant moms. They actually go into the home once a week for a ninety minute session with families.”
The classrooms in the building are licensed by the state to accommodate 50 students at any time. Because the child care offered to some groups is for half days, the building will host about 65 students throughout the day.
“We do provide breakfast for all the kiddos in the classroom,” Stuckemeyer said. “For three to five, we provide breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack.”
The facility was extensively renovated, with CEFS CEO Kevin Bushur saying the building was almost entirely gutted.
“This building meant so much to so many people for the last fifty years, providing education through the library,” said Bushur. “I wanted to make sure that this building was used for the same purpose.”
The building was purchased in early 2020 for $150,000 by Community Opportunities, a nonprofit title holding corporation based in Nokomis. The group owns real estate, including other facilities used by CEFS, and rents their holdings to nonprofit groups.
CEFS and Community Opportunities also worked with the city of Effingham to finalize the deal, which included a $50,000 grant made through the city’s tax-increment financing program, according to Economic Development Director Todd Hull.
The program sets aside property taxes for redevelopment projects throughout the city. Though non-profits are usually not eligible for the city’s building rehabilitation program, a special agreement was made for this project.
The renovation also included installing a solar panel array on the roof, which was funded through the Illinois Solar for All program and installed by Bloomington based StraightUp Solar.
“This facility will have 100% of its electricity for the next 30 years,” said Bushur. “Not only is our electric bill happy, but the environment. We all know what’s happening with climate change right now.”
CEFS was also awarded a solar panel grant for their main office on South Banker Street, which Bushur said would be installed later this summer.
The renovation also left room for the program to grow, with an empty classroom and potential to repurpose some of the office space.
“There is the potential to expand. If we ever needed to use this as another classroom, we could do that,” said Stuckemeyer.
The building’s opening comes at a time when many in the child care industry in Effingham County are imagining what the future might look like.
For the past several months a committee of child care professionals and community leaders, including Bushur, have been meeting and engaging in a community planning process in partnership with the nonprofit Illinois Action for Children.
The group recently released a survey to collect data about child care in order to inform their community planning. It is available until Thursday, Aug. 5.
“Your voice matters. We hear of stories in the community around limited childcare but in order to get real action, we need data,” said Samantha Weidner, who works with the Effingham County Connections 0-3 Program at the county health department.
An English version of the survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/T8C9VT9. A Spanish version can be found at es.surveymonkey.com/r/?sm=RycViFhRXPFk44Ny7ylr1w_3D_3D.
“We need you to fill out this survey, so collectively our voices can be heard and understood,” said Weidner. “We won’t ask for your name. No matter your childcare situation, please fill out this survey. There is power in numbers. Help Effingham understand what is needed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.