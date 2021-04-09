The city of Effingham has selected a local developer to purchase a former gas station on South Banker Street. This comes as the city engages in a years long effort to develop the area into a commercial and industrial hub.
The city purchased the property for in the fall of 2019 through a county tax sale. The former owner failed to pay taxes on the property, giving the county the right to sell it to someone in order to recover the lost tax revenue.
The city council approved selling it to local developer Jim Mayhood for $56,500 through a company he controls called 3 Keys Holdings, LLC.
The city sent out a request for proposals in September 2020, asking developers to pitch new uses for the building and received two proposals.
“We were looking for a price for the property, but we were looking for the ideal use for the building, what the job creation would be,” said City Administrator Steve Miller.
These additional items that the city used to assess which developer to sell the former gas station to included preference being given to projects “demonstrating potential to influence investment and economic activity beyond the City’s property” and projects “with high levels of quality in design and showing sensitivity to the City’s objectives while accommodating the needs of the neighborhood,” according to the document released to developers by the city.
When asked what he plans to do with the building, Mayhood said he primarily is concerned with getting the building up to code and functional after years of being unused.
“Mostly just rehabbing the building, maybe to rent out,” Mayhood said.
Mayhood’s plan submitted to the city suggests plans to renovate the façade of the building and turn it into a retail space.
The agreement approved by the city also says that if Mayhood does not begin construction on the facility by June 1, 2021 and complete construction by June 1, 2022, the property will be handed over back to the city.
The area doesn’t have many retail businesses, though some continue to operate. Janice Franklin is the owner of It’s Almost Home, a used furniture store next door to the property.
“It will be great for the community,” Franklin said. “Any businesses that they can bring to the community would be great.”
Franklin noted that in the past, with more tenants at Village Square Mall and other businesses, there was more traffic in the area. Now, that traffic has diminished.
“I can’t even think of any new businesses down this way,” she said. “Fixing up the gas station is only gonna be a positive.”
Because of the property’s history as a gas station, developing it has been complicated.
“When we bought the station, it still had gas tanks,” said Effingham Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman. “Basically, every gas station out there contaminates the soil.”
This soil contamination is caused by leaking underground storage tanks. These tanks are monitored by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, which currently tracks 185 such sites in Effingham County alone and more than 29,000 around the state.
While these underground tanks are vital for the operation of gas stations and other businesses that require fuel storage, the IEPA says that, if not properly maintained, that they pose a threat of causing fire or explosion, inhalation of dangerous vapors and contamination of soil, groundwater drinking water, streams, rivers, and lakes.
The IEPA operates a fund to help developers and cities safely remove these tanks, which the city applied for and received money from.
“Most of it was actually financed through the IEPA, the city was in for about $10,000,” said Heuerman.
Heuerman expects notice that the contamination risk is officially remediated to come in the next few months.
Heuerman says that for the low cost, residents should view this as a win.
“Especially for the southtown area, it’s a really good deal,” he said.
The project is part of the plan for the city’s South Banker Business District, a special taxing district which requires that funds raised from projects on South Banker must be used to improve properties and infrastructure within the district’s boundaries, which runs along Banker Street from National Avenue to just north of Hoffman Drive.
The development comes as the city is spending millions of dollars to encourage development in the area and expanding its tax-increment financing program, which allows the city to direct taxpayer money to redevelopment projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.