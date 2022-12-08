Justice David K. Overstreet and the Illinois Supreme Court have announced the appointment of Associate Judge Kevin S. Parker as an At-Large Circuit Judge in the Fourth Judicial Circuit.
Parker was appointed to fill the at-large vacancy created by the election of the Honorable Michael D. McHaney to the Fifth District Appellate Court.
The appointment is effective Dec. 12, 2022, and will conclude Dec. 2, 2024, following the November 2024 general election.
“I am very honored and humbled that Justice Overstreet and the Illinois Supreme Court have placed their confidence in me to fill this important position,” Parker said. “I look forward to following in the shoes of my predecessor, Justice Michael McHaney, and continuing to serve the people of the Fourth Judicial Circuit.”
Parker has served as an associate judge in the Fourth Judicial Circuit for Jasper County since 2015. He previously served as Jasper County State’s Attorney from 2008 to 2015 and as Effingham County State’s Attorney from 1992 to 2000. Parker had experience on the bench prior to his 2015 appointment after having served as an appointed resident circuit judge in 2005 and 2006, and has spent several years working in private practice as well.
Parker received his Bachelor of Arts from Miami University of Ohio and earned his Juris Doctor from the Valparaiso University School of Law.
