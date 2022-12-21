EFFINGHAM — The newly seated Effingham County Board honored former board members and officials Monday.
The board honored former Effingham County Treasurer Paula Miller for serving 30 years with the office, and former Effingham County Clerk Kerry Hirtzel for 20 years of service.
Among those also honored were Tony Hille for 17 years of service with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, and Jim Niemann and Rob Arnold for their 12 years of service on the county board.
“It went by quickly, and it was just a pleasure to work with the elected officials and staff over the years,” Niemann said.
“The only thing I want to leave you with is public service is for everyone,” Arnold said.
Former Effingham County Circuit Clerk John Niemerg and former Effingham County Board member Joe Thoele were both honored for 10 years of service.
“I met a lot of good people I never would’ve met if I wasn’t up here,” Thoele said.
“It’s been an honor to serve you as circuit clerk, but there’s no way I could haven gotten it done without a dedicated staff,” Niemerg said.
Former Effingham County Board members John Perry and Heather Mumma were also honored — Perry for six years of service and Mumma for four years.
“I appreciate the time that I got to spend here in county government. It was a really good experience,” Perry said.
“I’ve always loved this town and this county, and it means so much for me that I had the opportunity to do this,” Mumma said.
Each honoree, except Hille who is being honored at a different time, was recognized in a brief ceremony conducted by newly elected Effingham County Board Chairman Josh Douthit.
“Congratulations to everybody, and we appreciate your service to Effingham County,” Douthit said.
Also during the meeting, the board approved several amendments to its bylaws dissolving, adding and combining certain committees.
The board approved the initiation of a new committee responsible for overseeing the county’s transportation services and needs. The board approved a motion to appoint Effingham County Board member Norbert Soltwedel as chairman of the Transportation Committee, Jeremy Deters as vice chairman, and Elizabeth Huston as the committee’s third member.
The board agreed the committee should meet regularly to oversee the county’s expanding transportation needs and services, therefore, the committee will meet on the second Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m.
Additionally, the board approved a motion to combine the county’s insurance and health committees.
Effingham County Board member Doug McCain will serve as chairman of the committee, Jeremy Kyle as vice chairman and Norbert Soltwedel as the third member of the committee. The committee will meet on the first Tuesday of the month at 2:30 p.m.
The board also approved a motion to dissolve the county’s Waste Management and Landfill Committee as it was determined it is currently not needed.
Prior to Monday’s meeting, several representatives from the county’s various fire departments attended the Effingham County Tax and Finance Committee meeting Thursday to support their request for $495,600 in the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for new communication equipment.
Their request was approved during Monday’s board meeting.
Board member Jeremy Deters voiced his support for the request during the Tax and Finance Committee Meeting last week.
“Speaking to these fire chiefs, it’s been very clear to me that they’re all on the same page. They want the same thing,” he said.
Deters noted surrounding counties are beginning to move toward or already have the particular communication system they are requesting.
“Our fire departments extend beyond the borders of Effingham County,” Deters said. “They’re going to need some help from us to get on the same page so they can communicate effectively for the sake of public safety.”
In other matters, the board:
• Approved a lease with U.S. Congressman Mike Bost for north office spaces on the third floor of the Effingham County Office Building.
• Approved a $60,000 revolving loan for KLH Land Improvement Services.
• Approved a lease of office space on the second floor of the government center for pretrial services.
• Approve a VA lease agreement increasing rent to $400 a month.
• Approved the disbursement of $314,007 in ARPA funds for the county to purchase three vans for CSS.
• Approved $50,000 in ARPA funds to Mason Township for building and library updates.
• Approved the appointment of Carol Warfield, Barbara Utz, and Shannon Hinkle to the Effingham County 708 Committee.
• Approved the appointment of Rick Manford to the Effingham County Ambulance Oversight Committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.