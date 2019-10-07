A former Altamont woman died Saturday in a crash in Phoenix, Arizona, according to Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes.
Rhodes said her office received a notification from the Phoenix Police Department that Heather L. Began, 25, of Avondale, Arizona, formerly of Altamont, was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Weldon Avenue and Grand Avenue in Phoenix.
Began was a first grade teacher in Avondale and was in her second year of teaching, according to her mother, Rhodes said. Her mother said Began also worked part time at a mission and a nature center.
Began would have celebrated her 26th birthday on Monday. She had been living in Arizona for the past year, Rhodes said.
Arrangements are pending at Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont.
