Our son, Sawyer Keyser, was a patient at St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital recently for a ruptured appendix. During his stay, his doctors and nurses found out that he was going to have to miss his senior prom at Cumberland High School.
During their “morning huddle” and communication leading up to the April 22 prom date, Dr. Flaig, Sawyer’s surgeon, Dr. Jennings, the CMO of the hospital, Carla, the nursing supervisor, and several nurses on the 6th floor (Melissa, Muranda, Krista, Deb and countless others) planned a special night for Sawyer and his girlfriend, Jadalyn, in the hospital board room so he didn’t have to totally miss out on such a special evening.
It was definitely a memorable night and the staff at St. Anthony’s helped him make lemonade out of lemons.
We are forever grateful for their care and consideration of our son and this moment in his life. This is a wonderful example of the servitude these health professionals are demonstrating each and every day with their patients and for their community!
