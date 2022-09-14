EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Water Authority is considering allowing food trucks to operate in the Lake Sara beach area and a commercial building elsewhere that could house businesses such as a hair salon, gym and laundromat.
EWA Chairman Rob Brown said during a meeting this week that the EWA had inquires from food trucks operators who would like to provide their services.
“I’m not opposed to allowing this, but we’ve got to put together an ordinance and regulations that would allow this,” Brown said. “I don’t want to get too many out there.”
“I think it would be a great idea,” said EWA Secretary Mike Boos.
Lake Sara Forever Committee Chairman Tom Ryan has also had inquires from food truck vendors.
“We’ve told them they would have to wait for the ordinance to come,” Ryan said.
Brown wanted to evaluate contracts vendors use when providing vendor services in parks and recreational areas along with current food vendor regulations and ordinances set by the City of Effingham and Effingham County before creating their own ordinance.
“I talked with both the city and the county as far as regulations concerning food trucks,” Lake Superintendent Mike Dirks said. “The city is a lot stricter. The PD does a background check and the fire department comes out and inspects the food truck rigs.”
Dirks said the food truck operators also have guidelines and requirements they must follow from the Effingham County Health Department.
Brown said he would like to move the idea of allowing food trucks forward.
Meanwhile, the operator of the Lakeside Marina, Noah Brandenburger, discussed putting a new building on the property they are currently leasing commercially.
“If we are going to continue as a commercial lease, additional avenues of revenue need to be explored. Based on a second season of operation, we will double down on our stagnant boating consumer base. Fuel sales were down almost 4,000 gallons as compared to last year,” Brandenburger said.
He said due to the lack of business his first year he was only open weekends this year. Brandenburger said he adjusted his gallons-sold figures accordingly, not counting weekday sales from last year.
Brandenburger would like to add a facility to attract other commercial revenue. He’d like to construct a 96-by-40-foot building to house multiple businesses.
“It would be open to a variety of retail clients,” he said. “We would pursue customers such as a hair salon, small accounting firm, insurance company, real estate agency, possibly a gym, laundromat – those types of facilities,” he said.
He would like to see business in this new building that would benefit lake residents, visitors, surrounding communities and people staying at the campgrounds.
The location of the new building would be in a lot west of Park Road and north of the Heron Cove entrance driveway. The lot includes a shed and the building would extend east of the shed toward Park Road and parallel to existing storage units on the property.
“You’ll have a full-fledged strip mall in there,” Boos said.
“Let us review your lease and see what changes have to be made,” Brown said. “The businesses you are describing are not marina-type businesses. Low-traffic businesses and office space would be nice.”
Brown asked Brandenburger whether this project would be built this year or next year.
“That would be a discussion we would have to have. We are excited about it. If we go public with this and not get a single phone call, we might hesitate,” said Brandenburger.
“I personally don’t have any problem with it, but let’s check over the lease,” Boos said. “We’ll let Tony (Attorney Q. Anthony Siemer) look this over and we’ll let you know.”
In other matters, the EWA:
• Amended local boating regulations to reflect changes made by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
“The Illinois DNR changed the rules as far as what age you have to be for boating,” Lake Superintendent Mike Dirks said. “If you’re born before Jan. 1, 1998, no matter what your age, you have to have a boater safety course (before piloting a boat). I wanted to update our ordinance so it reflects the changes they made.”
• Approved a contract agreement between the EWA and Milano and Grunloh Engineers of Effingham paving the way for a feasibility study for the Lake Sara Water Co-op.
“Several weeks ago we agreed to petition for a ($30,000) grant for the Lake Sara Water Co-op to begin a feasibility study for a sewer system around the lake,” Brown said.
