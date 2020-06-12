Food pantries see less supply, need

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown millions out of work. But as residents receive more help from the government, some local food pantries are finding less of a need for theirs.
“This has been the slowest time I have seen in three years,” said Sarah Riordan, director of St. John’s Lutheran Church Food Pantry in Effingham.
The reduced need surprises Riordan somewhat. She said prior to the pandemic the number of those seeking food assistance from the small pantry increased significantly in the last two years.
Riordan believes the reduced need can partly be attributed to additional aid given during the pandemic to those participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP. The pantry’s clients are mainly elderly and the disabled who struggle to survive on Social Security benefits and receive SNAP funds.
“It will be interesting to see June and July when other benefits run out,” she said.
The pantry has also experienced a change in its food supply chain.
Unlike larger pantries, St. John’s gets its food from local vendors rather than foodbanks. Riordan normally purchases the food once a month thanks to monetary donations from parishioners and local organizations. But now instead of large monthly orders, she has to order the food weekly as store vendors experience difficulty filling supply orders.
“It’s been a lot more work,” she said.
Catholic Charities in Effingham has also found it harder to get its products in large quantities for its food pantry. The pantry receives the bulk of its food from foodbanks, such as Central Illinois Foodbank.
“We’ll put in an order and get half,” said Catholic Charities Area Director Sister Carol Beckermann, noting meat has been especially harder to get. “Ground beef is hard to find even around here.”
In addition, donations from local restaurants and stores has stopped.
The decreased supply has not affected the organization’s service much because the number of those needing food assistance also is down, Beckermann said.
Beckermann believes increased food assistance from the government is one of the reasons. But an increase in unemployment benefits and stimulus checks also may account for the reduced need. The availability of free food has also increased locally as more churches began to offer assistance during the pandemic.
Like St. John’s, Beckermann said the need before the pandemic was greater.
“We had lot of people,” said Beckermann.
Beckermann believes that will change post-pandemic.
“That’s when we’re going to have the rise. That’s when the need is going to hit, when all the money and unemployment is gone and everything has gone back to the new normal. That’s when people are going to need our services,” she said.
Still, the organization saw an increase in other services it offers shortly after the pandemic began, specifically in temporary lodging assistance.
Beckermann attributes the rise to the stress of the pandemic on situations in which someone is “couch surfing,” or temporarily living with a family member or friend.
But now lodging assistance is beginning to taper off and the number needing rent and utility assistance is beginning to rise, Beckermann said. She believes the number will continue to rise as deferred payments for such services end.
“What we believe many people don’t understand is that what landlords and utilities are doing is not forgiving the bill, just pushing it back,” she said.
Effingham County FISH President Susan Elke also expects the need for food and housing assistance to come later.
The organization helps those who have exhausted other assistance services. FISH has been handing out food vouchers to those seeking unemployment assistance at its building, which serves as one of several help sites.
Monetary donations have been down considerably but the need for assistance hasn’t been overwhelming, Elke said. The organization, which provides various charitable services, receives funds locally through the United Way, businesses and individuals.
“People are not working and companies aren’t open (during stay-at-home order),” Elke said.
Enduring Freedom Ministries in Shumway noticed an immediate increase in the number of people seeking free groceries early in the pandemic, but even that has started to level off some as unemployment kicks in, according to Director Vickie Kight.
“There was panic off the bat and still is. I don’t think we’ve seen the worst of it. Right now folks trying to get back in the swing of things,” she said.
However, the number of to-go meals coming from the ministries’ soup kitchen has nearly doubled. The increase put a strain on Enduring Freedom’s food supply as the ministry received less from foodbanks.
“We used to get nine pallets and now we’re getting four and a half,” Kight said at the beginning of the month. “That killed us.”
Fortunately, Kight said the ministry has been able to buy food elsewhere, albeit at higher cost.
“Thanks to folks stepping up emergency funding,” she said.
However, the amount the ministry receives from the foodbank is starting to increase, Kight said, with a truckload coming in this week thanks to help from the USDA.
“We’re still helping a bunch of people,” she said.
