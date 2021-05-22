DIETERICH — People anxious to see who would be the winner of a $250,000 home gathered in Dieterich Saturday evening.
Someone was going to win the three-bedroom, two-bath Dieterich home or choose a $100,000 cash prize.
The house was given away by the Dieterich Community Improvement Foundation to raise money to build a new Dieterich Community Center. The center will feature a 50-student day care center with four state-compliant classrooms, gymnasium and three community rooms for individual and corporate functions. Raffle tickets were $100 each or six for $500.
A community “Welcome Home” street party was held Saturday afternoon in anticipation of the giveaway. Street vendors were set up in the new 38-lot Hartke Subdivision near the house to be given away.
During the Saturday street party, tours gave those curious a peek inside the newly built home.
Dalton Hinterscher of Dieterich took his family through the house. He and his wife, Shelby, and sons Maverick and Gunner went from room to room checking out the features of the home.
The Hinterscher family has lived in another Dieterich subdivision, North Pointe Estates, since 2017.
“The feature I really liked was square tile beams on the living room ceiling,” Hinterscher said. “I thought that was really cool.”
He was also impressed with the flooring and large unfinished basement.
Dalton Hinterscher, who was born and raised in Dietrich, purchased one raffle ticket for the house.
“I’ve got one. That’s all I need.” Hinterscher said.
Jodie Weaver traveled from Vandalia to tour the house she hoped to win.
“My son, Wes Weaver, is a Navy Seal and gave me money to purchase tickets as a Mother’s Day present,” Weaver said. “This house would be a great change for me.”
“I’ve been texting him,” Weaver said. “I hope I win.”
Weaver commutes from Vandalia to Effingham every day and thought the house would be a perfect way to shorten her commute.
“This house would be only 10 minutes from work,” Weaver said in anticipation of the announcement. “I’m excited.”
Not everyone was interested in winning the house.
Patsy Dawson and Terry Roy traveled from Charleston to see if they purchased the winning ticket.
Dawson and Roy both toured the new house.
“It was really nice,” Roy said.
However, Roy said if they did win, he would take the cash option.
“I don’t think we’d move here,” Roy said. “It would be hard to move here after living in Charleston for so many years.”
Newton native Cassie Campton has been living in Dieterich for 22 years. Her husband is an Effingham native.
“So, we met in the middle,” Campton said. “Our friends told us if you take a Newton Eagle and an Effingham Heart you make Dieterich Maroons.”
“I just like the community. Dieterich is a wonderful community to live in,” Campton said.
Campton purchased a raffle ticket for the house and was anxiously awaiting the drawing.
“This is fun to see everybody out participating and supporting the community,” Campton said.
State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, was on hand to draw the winning ticket from the 4,238 sold.
“This is pretty impressive. Linda Walk… are you here Linda Walk from The Villages in Florida?” Bailey said.
Dieterich Community Improvement Foundation Leader Charity Bohnhoff called Walk in Florida with the good news and gave her the opportunity to say a few words to the crowd.
“I can’t believe it!” Walk said. “I bought the tickets because I thought it was a great cause. I didn’t tell my husband I bought them. I just broke the news to him that we now own a house.”
Four other prizes also were drawn.
Carla Sowers of Edgewood won Flexsteel leather sofa and ottoman. Mike and Janet Hall of Wheeler won a farmhouse dining set. Dawn James of Neoga won a $1,000 gift card and Lucas Green of Robinson won a Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV.
