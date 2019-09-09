Authorities on Monday identified the victim of a fatal crash over the weekend in Effingham as Corrine M. Bottila, 54, of Crystal River, Florida.
She died as a result of injuries in a crash Saturday at about 5 p.m. west of the intersection of West Fayette Avenue and Fayette Frontage Road in Effingham, police said in a press release Monday.
Police said a vehicle driven by Bottila was eastbound on West Fayette Avenue when she entered the opposite lane of traffic, crashing head-on into a semi driven by Robert D. Matson, 53, of Newton, which was westbound on West Fayette Avenue.
Bottila was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Hospital, where she succumbed to fatal injuries, police said.
No citations were issued. Matson was not injured.
The Illinois State Police and Effingham County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Effingham City Police with the investigation.
