A 45-year-old Flora woman died early Saturday after a Clay County crash on Hickory Hill Lane near Lincoln Road, according to Illinois State Police.
The woman, who has not been identified pending notification of family, lost control of the 2007 Chrysler SUV she was driving and ran off the road to the right at about 1:40 a.m.
The SUV traveled through a ditch, a beanfield and across a residential yard before striking an unoccupied 2019 Lincoln Navigator parked in the driveway of the residence.
The driver was transported to an area hospital by ambulance with life threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.