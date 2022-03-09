Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 announced the arrest of Phillip Blaine Henson, 52, from Flora, for Drug-Induced Homicide.
On Nov. 17 at approximately 1:26 p.m., ISP DCI Zone 8 was requested to conduct a death investigation in Flora. A female, later identified as Stephanie L. Harrell, 54, of Flora, was found deceased in her vehicle parked in an agricultural field entrance on Olive Street, just north of US Highway 50 in Clay County.
Henson was charged with the Class X felony on March 8 and is currently in custody at the Vanderburgh County Jail in Evansville, Indiana, with bond set at $1 million.
No further information is available at this time.
ISP DCI Zone 8 was assisted by the South Eastern Illinois Drug Task Force, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Flora Police Department, Clay County Coroner’s Office and ISP Crime Scene Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.