FLORA – On March 3, 2022, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) South Eastern Illinois Drug Task Force (SEIDTF) agents assisted Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Conservation Police in the execution of a search warrant in the 800 block of South State Street in Flora.
Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Conservation Officers developed information pursuant to a poaching complaint and information was then shared with SEIDTF Agents. Nine pounds of Cannabis, other illicit Narcotics and 13 illegally taken deer heads were seized as a result of the search warrant.
Raymond Lee Pickens, a 40-year-old male from Flora, was arrested for Manufacture/Delivery of Cannabis – 3,000 to 5,000 Grams (Class 1 Felony) and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class 4 Felony).
Pickens was taken to the Clay County Jail where he’s currently being held on $25,000 bond, 10% to apply. The investigation remains open and ongoing and no additional information will be disseminated at this time.
SEIDTF is comprised of the Salem Police Department, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Robinson Police Department and the Illinois State Police. This investigation was a cooperative effort amongst the member police departments and Illinois Department of Natural Resources in an effort to curb drug usage and violence in the area. Our partnership with the public is an important component for improving the quality of life for the citizens of Illinois.
