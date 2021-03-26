FLORA – Illinois National Guardsman kept busy Monday, vaccinating patients in the arm with the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Twenty-seven members of the Illinois Army National Guard – most representing the Second Squadron, 106th Calvary of Kewanee – came to Flora to help the Clay County Health Department with a mass vaccination clinic. Six health department staff members worked on the project.
“This is a pilot program run by the Illinois Department of Public Health in cooperation with the Illinois National Guard and its goal is to reach into rural communities to maintain equity and to get more vaccine into arms faster,” said Deena Mosbarger, representing the Clay County Health Department.
The National Guard mass vaccination clinic in Flora was part of an expansion of Gov. JB Pritzker’s rural vaccination pilot program launched earlier this month.
Mosbarger said the Clay County Health Department was given a week's notice before they held their mass vaccination clinic. She said that by Thursday of last week, only a quarter of the appointments available were booked.
“We opened registration to our surrounding counties as well as anyone 18 and over on late Thursday evening. Today we are taking calls back at the office for people who don't have internet access,” Mosbarger said. “The health department has been preparing for a mass event since 911 and we've developed relationships with our community partners.”
She said when the one-day, 700-dose mass vaccination came to light it took only one phone call to Tyler Mulvaney, director of the Oil Belt Christian Service Camp, for use of a building large enough to accommodate the extra people coming to get shots. The camp is located northwest of Charley Brown Memorial Park.
“The really have a nice, large facility here. We really appreciate the fact they are allowing us to use their building. They could have said no. It really takes the entire community to work through the response,” Mosbarger said.
Mosbarger said there may be some shying away from a Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
“The efficacy of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as far as preventing COVID-19 is lower than Moderna and Pfizer, however our goal is really to prevent hospitalizations and deaths. Johnson and Johnson is just as high a Moderna and Pfizer in preventing severe illness as well as and deaths,” Mosbarger said. “This is the first time the Johnson and Johnson vaccine has been offered in our area.”
Four vaccination tables were set up in the Oil Belt Christian Service Camp auditorium, where people lined up for their COVID-19 shot from an Illinois National Guard combat medic. The Illinois Department of Public Health allocated 700 does for the Flora mass vaccination clinic. The doses administered at the Flora mass vaccination clinic were the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine, recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Members of the Clay County Health Department under the direction of Public Health Nursing Director Lynette Waller drew doses of the vaccine into syringes so the National Guard combat medics could make injections at the four station tables. Behind Waller was a refrigeration unit to keep vials of the vaccine cool.
“The vaccine needs to be kept between 36 and 46 degrees. One vial holds five doses,” Waller said.
“When we do a regular clinic we do 20 appointments every 15 minutes. I'm not sure how many are getting vaccinated every 15 minutes today, but people are coming in pretty steadily,” Mosbarger said.
Sgt. David Tilley was the non-commissioned officer in charge of the National Guard in Flora for the day.
When Tilley isn’t serving his country in the National Guard he is a nurse at OSF St. Francis in Peoria, Mayor of the Village of Spring Bay and a volunteer firefighter.
“We have been on mission for about two months. We have been doing a lot of the prison vaccinations and we have been re-tasked this week for the civilian population. So, we are assisting the Illinois Department of Public Health and county to deliver the vaccine,” Tilley said. “We have combat medics here today who are actually delivering the vaccine and 14 combat medics on this team.”
Tilley said since the start of his mission his team alone has given 15,000 shots throughout Illinois. He said there are thousands of Illinois Army National Guardsmen deployed around the state working on both large and small mass vaccination clinics.
“The combat medics deliver the shots and others here are taking care of all of the documentation,” Tilley said. “A lot of people focus on the one giving the shot and I want to stress the people doing the registration, observations, documentation and filling out CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) cards correctly are equally important.”
Tilley said they have guard members Monday were doing a number of tasks on location. He said some had administrative duties by taking care of paperwork, greeters at the front door taking information and coordinating arrangements with combat medics to give vaccinations by car to those who couldn't come inside the clinic on their own. Guard members also observed patients for 15 minutes after they took the vaccine in a defined waiting area before any patients could be released.
“We want to accommodate everyone the best we possibly can,” Tilley said.
Tilley said the COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented time that required an unprecedented response.
“And the Illinois National Guard has answered that. Some of these troops are stepping away from their lives, their children have been taking their first steps and they are not there,” Tilley said. “They’re here doing their duty and they are performing flawlessly.”
He said troops working in Flora should be recognized since most times people their age are not not getting a lot of positive press.
“Right here, these young people are doing an amazing job and everybody should be proud of them. I know I am,” Tilley said.
“This is our first clinic using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and response has been really positive,” Deena Mosbarger said.
It was a positive day for 68-year-old Robert McCollum of Louisville.
McCollum said he has been trying to get a vaccination appointment list since early February.
“I was really surprised I got in to get it this quick. I thought there might be line from here to Flora,” McCollum said.
“I had a mild case of COVID back in August and I don't want to go through it again,” McCollum said.
Sue Sherman came from Olney to get her one-shot vaccination rather than receiving two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
“That was what I was waiting for,” Sherman said. “They've been calling me to get the shot and thought, I'm going to wait to get the Johnson and Johnson.”
“I'm not to good with shots,” Sherman added.
On April 12, all Illinois residents 16 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
