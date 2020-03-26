The Sew Nifty Sisterhood Quilt Guild of Flora started in August of 2018. From the beginning, guild members decided community service was one of their main goals.
They meet monthly at The First Christian Church in Flora and have members from Clay, Wayne, Effingham, Richland and Jasper counties.
Within a few months of forming, the group decided to make quilts for foster children. The idea came from one of the guild’s members who had once been a foster child herself.
They decided to make a quilt for each foster child in Clay County. They quickly met that goal and moved on to other counties. They have supplied quilts for every foster child in six counties and are working on their seventh county. They have currently donated over 100 quilts and have many more in the works. They have even been contacted by other states to begin this service for those foster children. At this time, the guild is sticking to working only for Illinois children.
The group has 80 members and each member has or is currently participating in making a quilt. DCFS has supplied the quilt guild with ages and genders of the foster children. The quilter can then pick the age and gender of a child they want to make a quilt for. The quilt is pieced, then quilted, and then a label is applied to the back that says “You are loved! Made for you by the Sew Nifty Sisterhood Quilt Guild.” There is also a blank space on the label for their case worker to add their name in permanent marker. The quilts range in size from baby quilts to twin size and full size quilts for the older children.
It will forever be that child’s quilt and will go with them if they are moved to another home.
More children are continually moved into the system and the quilt guild continues to supply them with quilts. The guild plans for this to be an ongoing community service project and is thankful for their members who are generous with their time and money needed to make the quilts. DCFS has also expressed its thanks and astonishment that a group is willing to give so much. Up until this time, no other group had donated quilts to the children. The guild has received thank you cards from some of the children expressing their gratitude and commenting on how special the quilts are to them.
For more information on this program or on the Sew Nifty Sisterhood Quilt Guild, call Beth Cooper, guild president, at 618-508-2769.
