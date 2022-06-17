Heavy rains caused flooding Friday morning as a storm system moved through the area, dumping large amounts of rain on the city of Effingham within a short period of time, according to the National Weather Service.
Meterologist Kirk Huettl of the National Weather Service office in Lincoln said there were reports of major flooding in Effingham with an average of 3-3 ½ inches of rain falling within an hour. He said the airport reported 3.08 inches of rain and an observer had 3.21 inches in Effingham. Teutopolis reported a rain total of 3 ½ inches.
He said between 5 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. there was a report of 2.77 inches of rainfall. Huettl said there were reports of cars floating in the water, intense lightning, wind damage causing downed trees and power outages.
“The hardest hit area was Effingham,” Huettl said. “Clay County and Shelby County also had power lines down.”
“I think most of the flooding damage was in Effingham,” Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns said. “I know we had damage in Altamont and Mason.”
He said there were utility polls were broken and tree limbs down in Mason.
Jerrod Estes, chief executive officer of Lakeside EMS, said his ambulance crews were assisting motorists stranded by flooding in Effingham.
“The water was three feet deep and up to four feet in some areas in front of our headquarters at 815 South Maple Street,” Estes said.
Sarah Stephen, city clerk and treasurer for the City of Altamont, said strong winds in Altamont from Friday morning’s storm brought down trees and utility poles as well as causing an isolated power outage. She said Friday afternoon crews were busy trying to restore power.
“We have a crew from the City of Carlyle who is here to assist us,” Stephen said. “We have poles broken.”
She said the city has received reports of a tree that fell on a car, a carport that blew onto another neighbor’s house, a trampoline on a power line, and a tree laying across a fence at one of the ball diamonds in Gilbert Park.
“We didn’t have near the rain Effingham had,” she said. “We had the wind and Effingham had the rain. We had a strong wind.”
She said the clean-up from storm damage is expected to continue next week.
Huettl said a Mesoscale convective storm system passed through Effingham Friday morning moving southeast over the southwest third of the state.
He said weather for Saturday would be not so humid, with a high of 81 degrees with dew point in the low to mid 50s. He said Sunday expect a high of 84 degrees.
“Saturday is going to be our most comfortable day before another heat wave builds back for Monday and Tuesday,” Huettl said. “It will be a similar type heat wave as we experienced earlier this week. During the workweek we will stay in the 90s with Tuesday being the hottest day.”
He said we can expect temperatures in the lower 90s on Monday and upper 90s on Tuesday. On Wednesday, we should reach a high temperature of 95 and Thursday a high temp of 93 with rain chances low during the week.
“There is a slight chance of rain Tuesday night from Effingham north,” said Huettl. “There is a 20 percent chance of rain possible Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night into Thursday morning.”
