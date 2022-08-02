Flash flood warning extended for area until noon

Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service Lincoln IL
857 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southern Shelby County in central Illinois...
Southwestern Crawford County in east central Illinois...
Southern Cumberland County in east central Illinois...
Effingham County in south central Illinois...
Jasper County in southeastern Illinois...
* Until noon CDT.
* At 848 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 14 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Effingham, Newton, Altamont, Teutopolis, Oblong, Watson, Stewardson, Cowden, Dieterich, Tower Hill, Beecher City, Edgewood, Ste. Marie, Willow Hill, Jewett, Shumway, Montrose, Wheeler, Hidalgo and Bogota.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe.
