STEWARDSON – American Legion Wilbur Braughton Post 611 is placing close to 400 flags in five cemeteries on Thursday afternoon.
Post Commander Joe Vonderheide said volunteers are needed to help assist placing flags on veterans’ graves. He said volunteers should meet at the Stewardson Cemetery at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 26. Placement of the flags will start at 4 p.m.
He said once flags are placed at the Stewardson Cemetery they will place flags in the Rincker, Wolfcreek, Spain and Mound cemeteries.
American Legion Wilbur Braughton Post 611 is holding a Memorial Day service on Memorial Day Monday, May 30, at 1 p.m. Pastor Steve Harder is providing a sermon followed by a 21-gun salute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.