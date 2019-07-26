The Neoga American Legion Post 458 held a flag retirement ceremony on Thursday night in the parking lot in front of the legion post. The post retires flags once a year, according to Neoga American Legion Post Commander Randy Mendenhall.
Mendenhall estimated that they had 350-450 flags to retire that night. Some of the flags came from the Greenup VFW and the rest were collected by the Neoga Legion.
According to the United States Flag Code, Title 4, Section 8k: “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
For those who think burning the flag to retire it would be disrespectful that is not correct. According to www.flagsusa.com, burning or cremation has long been considered a dignified way of paying respect to the deceased and objects worthy of great respect. Burning has been applied to flag retirement to offer the most reverent method of final tribute. According to the site, the Flag code does not restrict the act of properly retiring flags to any particular person or organization.
Mendenhall started the ceremony by explaining to the crowd the origins of the American flag. Chaplain Dave Floyd then led a prayer.
The Honor Guard did a 21 gun salute and then Rick Watson played Taps. Jim Fuller, a Neoga policeman and veteran was in attendance at the ceremony.
"I came to represent the veterans and those who gave their lives," he said. "The flag represents veterans who were here and who gave their lives for us."
Kathy Heath, whose husband is on the Honor Guard was attending the ceremony for the first time.
"This is the first time that I've watched this ceremony," she said. "I think it's nice for the veterans to do this."
Chaplain Floyd participated in the ceremony with other members of the Legion.
"It's a honorable way to dispose of flags that are no longer serviceable," he said. "The flag is our country and an honorable representation of our country."
