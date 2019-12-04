Monday was the final day for filing for the March 2020 General Primary election in Effingham County.
Among the five contested races is a rematch of sorts between Republicans for county coroner: Incumbent Kim Rhodes and opponent Gerry Kingery. Rhodes in November 2018 was elected after serving as the interim county coroner following the death of Duane Guffey.
Last November’s election saw Rhodes and Kingery, who ran last year as an Independent, in a tight race that relied on 108 mail-in ballots following in-person voting. At the end of Election Day, Rhodes led Kingery by 92 votes, and that lead grew to 105 votes after the deadline for mail-in ballots passed.
At the time, Kingery said that Effingham County Clerk Kerry Hirtzel said he’s never seen a race so close in Effingham County.
Because of the closeness of the race, Kingery said he would ask for a partial recount for his “own piece of mind.”
“It’s not to possibly change anything, but since I put everything in to this since April, day and night, I just want to check that the numbers are accurate,” Kingery said last November.
Rhodes said last year after the election results came in that she was ready to do the job the public elected her to do.
She said at the time that the coroner’s office was more than just responding to reports of a deceased person.
“This job is more than just about pronouncing someone deceased,” said Rhodes. “It is about public health and public safety. We’ve got a great staff and we will work together with everybody – the police, fire, nursing homes and hospitals.”
There are four contested races for county board seats as well. Current board member Republican Rob Arnold is running uncontested for the board’s District H spot.
Eric Petty of Effingham, Norbert Soltwedel of Shumway and Gerald Kinkelaar of Effingham, all Republicans, are running for District A on the county board. Current District A board member Lloyd Foster, a Republican, is not seeking re-election.
Republican Incumbent John Perry of Effingham is facing former board member Mike DePoister of Effingham, also a Republican, for District E.
Board member Republican Jeff Simpson is not seeking re-election to represent District F on the county board. Running for the seat are Republicans Elizabeth Huston of Altamont and Bruce Kessler of Altamont.
Incumbent Joe Thoele of Teutopolis, who is a Republican, will run again to represent District I. Running against Thoele is Republican Jeremy Deters of Montrose.
Some precinct committee persons are not seeking re-election, and a few locals are looking to take their places.
Democrat Jim Hammer of Effingham is not seeking re-election as the Summit 2 District Democratic precinct committee person. Democrat Lindy Schmidt of Effingham is running for the position.
DePoister will not run for Summit 3 District Republican precinct committee person, and Perry is running for the office. Republican Dave Mahon of Effingham will not run again for Douglas 14 District Republican precinct committee person; Republican Jose Durbin of Effingham will run for that position.
The general primary election in Effingham County will be held March 17, 2020.
