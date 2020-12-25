Some traditions have changed this year, but some have remained steadfast. For volunteers with Effingham County FISH, Christmas Day 2020 featured a familiar activity: packing meals for the people of Effingham County.
Effingham County FISH, a Christian charitable organization, packed about 890 meals for people around the county, provided free of charge. The meals – which featured ham, potatoes, corn, cake, and more – went all over the county, nearly every town and most large apartment buildings were represented.
This year, they worked out of the Beecher City Area Kluthe Center, which was chosen for its industrial kitchen. For Christmas, volunteers cooked all the food they sent out. Slow cookers kept food warm throughout the building, plugged into any available outlet.
For many volunteers, packing meals on Christmas morning is a tradition stretching back years.
We make it our mission to make this part of our Christmas,” said Rebecca Hoste, a longtime volunteer with the group. “Otherwise, we’re gonna sit home and eat too much.”
“We’re gonna do that anyway,” quipped her teenage daughter Addison, who was tying up bags nearby. “I don’t remember a time when we didn’t do this.”
The pandemic did take its toll on one part of the tradition: eating together. In years past, the day featured a congregate meal, with a few hundred people packing into a church or community building somewhere in the county to enjoy eating together. Due to COVID-19 concerns, this was cut, with all meals being delivered or picked up.
“I always enjoy it,” said Marilyn Beals, who has been volunteering on Christmas morning for 15 years. She started doing it with her husband, but since he passed away, she’s continued the tradition.
For most everyone, they were there with community in mind.
“I love to serve in the community,” said Linda Poe, who spent her Christmas morning putting slices of cake in cardboard boxes.
Poe was at one of the many stations throughout the building. Food started in the kitchen and was brought to serving lines, where volunteers filled up clam shell to-go containers before bringing them over to a bagging station. Then the meals were sorted into piles based on destination before being loaded into the backs of cars to be driven around the county.
“My husband and I like to give back,” said Brenda Lustig, who was serving food at one of the serving lines while her husband, Tom, floated around making sure everyone had enough supplies.
Susan Elke, the president of FISH and organizer for the group’s Christmas and Thanksgiving meals, said she expected sixty to seventy volunteers throughout the day, with some driving, some cooking, some assembling meals.
