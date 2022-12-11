EFFINGHAM — Effingham City Council recently heard from Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman about a project that could give Effingham its first roundabout.
He addressed a discussion item for engineering services that will be voted on at the next council meeting.
The Phase IA preliminary engineering services agreement with Farnsworth Group will provide design work at Rickelman Avenue and Fourth Street for $79,500 to be paid from the Motor Fuel Tax Fund.
The intersection at Rickelman and Fourth has been discussed for some time, he said. It is a part of the city’s long-term comprehensive plan for improvements.
“Years ago we did an intersection design study and looked at the different types of improvements needed for this intersection,” said Heuerman. “The one that stood out the most was to construct a roundabout. This will be Effingham’s first roundabout.”
Heuerman said the city’s engineering team interviewed three different firms throughout the area and selected one they believed would do the best work for Effingham citizens and visitors.
Andy Hanfland, a professional engineer with Farnsworth Group, said they put together a local team that is also comprised of Milano & Grunloh and Civil Design in order to give community outreach and best benefit the city.
Hanfland explained to council members why a roundabout at this intersection is ideal.
“The roundabout is a newer type of intersection and it is based on its safety,” he said.
In addition, Hanfland said it forces vehicles to slow down, thereby, reducing fuel usage because of slower speeds; has less overall maintenance because there’s no traffic signals to maintain; it is not subject to power outages; it reduces stacking of vehicles at intersections; fewer points of impact; and reduction in crashes.
A roundabout also will be pleasing to the eye, with some green space and less overall paved surface, he said.
“Obviously, the center turn island is the focus,” Hanfland said. “It forces the traffic to make one movement – a right-hand turn. Where in a typical intersection there are three movements — straight, left or right-hand turns. That helps with a number of things — and one of those things is it cuts down on crashes.”
It is also able to accommodate larger vehicles such as semitrucks and school buses. It’s the best of both worlds for pedestrians too, he said.
Hanfland said there’s some cost savings to building a roundabout, in part because no traffic signals are needed.
