EFFINGHAM — The Village Square Mall continues to show new signs of life after it managed to draw 35 garage sales, eight vendors and roughly 2,000 visitors for a huge sales event this past weekend.
Members of the Village Square Mall store owners association, along with the mall’s manager, Steve Linton, have been working to bring the mall back to life after years of dwindling attendance.
“We want people to come back down here,” Carolyn Hollar, the owner of Hollar’s Design with Style and a member of the Village Square Mall store owners association, said Saturday.
The association has been considering a number of ideas for events and activities that might attract more residents to the mall to support the businesses there, including the “Indoor Whatever Sale,” a garage and vendor sale that took place at the mall Friday and Saturday.
Hollar enjoys running her business at the mall and was thrilled to see such a large turnout over the weekend.
“I’ve had nothing but a great experience since I’ve been here,” she said. “It has been amazing.”
Hollar helped with the Journey Church youth group food stand over the weekend, serving food, including hot dogs and sloppy Joes, to attendees, many of whom made freewill donations to the church, which is located at the mall.
All funds raised through the church’s food sales over the weekend are going toward a trip the group is planning to take to either Six Flags or Holiday World over the summer.
“This will be fun for them to take a trip together,” Hollar said.
Hollar said fellow store owners association member Wayne Moran mentioned the idea of a garage sale at the mall after seeing a post on Facebook from someone who said they were having trouble drawing customers to their rural home for a garage sale.
“So we kicked it around and said, ‘Let’s try it. What have we got to lose?’” Hollar said.
Hollar said they wanted to make the event affordable for sellers and free for attendees.
“I want to cater to the people in the community, to give back,” she said.
Sellers signing up for the garage sale paid a $20 fee to set up and sell in the mall, as well as an additional $20 deposit they could reclaim at the end of the event. Vendors paid $40 to participate.
Hollar said money raised by the mall from the garage sale and other similar events will go toward the association’s efforts to bring more residents into the mall. This includes funds for advertising and hosting more events at the mall in the future.
“We’ve got to have money for that and incidentals, but we’re not in the business to get rich,” she said.
Moran, who is the owner of Effingham Computer Sales and Service at the mall, said the turnout was one of the biggest he’s seen at the mall aside from the Midwest Market, which he said has drawn as many as 5,000 visitors.
“It was a lot bigger yesterday,” Moran said Saturday. “We probably had, I would say, at least a couple thousand.”
Moran said in addition to another similar garage sale event the association is planning to host in the fall the association will likely host a flea market in the summer as well.
William Shields of Effingham, a seller who took part in the garage sale, said he and his fiance signed up after she saw a post about it on Facebook. Shields said Saturday he had been “very busy, especially yesterday,” selling to customers.
He said one reason they came to sell the items, which ranged from comic books to video games, is because they are planning to downsize their home and needed to clear some space.
Another seller, Joni Flack of Effingham, took advantage of the opportunity to get rid of clothes her children had outgrown.
She said she signed up for the garage sale after stopping by the mall Friday on her lunch break and learned there were still openings available.
“It was a last-minute thing,” Flack said.
She said business was going well for her, with “big spurts of people” shopping throughout the mall over the weekend.
Among the eight vendors who set up shop at the mall this past weekend was Liberty Nuebling, the owner of Libstitch, who sold a variety of her knitted and crocheted items, including tank tops, hats and mushrooms.
“This is my second year vending,” Nuebling said.
Nuebling, who lives in Beecher City, said she was hurt in a car accident three years ago, but it hasn’t seemed to slow her down.
“I love it, so I’m going to do it anyway,” she said.
She said she heard about the event on Facebook and was excited to hear that a group was trying to bring the mall back to life.
Nuebling said she had no shortage of customers over the weekend and is looking forward to similar events at the mall in the future.
“I have had a wildly successful weekend,” she said. “It’s been my best show ever.
“I’m really excited about it and may be coming back for more.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.