The Effingham County Chamber will host its First Friday Luncheon on Friday, March 3 at the Keller Convention Center from noon to 1 p.m. The community is invited to learn more about the Chamber’s Expungement Day scheduled for the fall.
The Effingham County Chamber in partnership with the Chamber Workforce Development Committee and volunteer attorneys from Effingham will host an Expungement Day event in October. Expungement Day is focused on people with qualifying arrests and convictions who may petition the court to expunge or seal their records.
Volunteer attorneys will be available to:
• Assist participants in determining their eligibility for an expungement.
• Help with filling out the paperwork to begin this process.
• Discuss other options with those not immediately eligible to expunge their records.
The fee to attend the luncheon is $20.00 per person in advance and is open to the public. Register by Thursday, March 2 online through the Events Calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/events, or by calling the Chamber at (217) 342-4147.
