EFFINGHAM — Firefighters responded to a small fire in an isolation cell at the Effingham County Jail Tuesday at approximately 10 a.m., according to Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns.
“We actually did have a fire in a small isolation cell that was occupied by one person, and the fire was never any bigger than perhaps a volleyball,” Kuhns said Tuesday morning. “But it was ignited on a plastic mattress with the mattress and mattress stuffing, and it made a lot of smoke.”
The person in the cell where the fire occurred appeared to be unharmed by the fire, but Kuhns said Rural Med EMS did check the inmate to see if the person was harmed by the large amount of smoke produced by the fire.
“No one else in the building was affected, but we did have smoke in the jail,” Kuhns said. “And we’re clearing that out now. There were no other injuries that I’m aware of.”
Firefighters brought in fans and were able to begin clearing smoke from the building once they arrived on the scene just a few minutes after they were called, and Kuhns said officers were able to quickly contain the fire.
“It’s such a closed environment,” Kuhns said. “The correctional officers noticed it right away and put it out, but that smoke, once it’s in there, it’s hard to get out.”
Kuhns said the second, third and fourth floor of the Effingham County Office Building appeared to be unaffected by the fire.
“They wouldn’t even have known anything was going on,” Kuhns said of those on the building’s upper floors at the time of the fire.
Additionally, construction workers were working on the roof of the building at the time of the fire, but they safely made their way back down to the ground soon after it began.
According to Kuhns, the fire did little damage to the jail, but the isolation cell where the fire occurred will likely have to be cleaned out.
It was unclear how the fire got started and remained under investigation Tuesday.
The Effingham Fire Department, Teutopolis Fire Protection District, Effingham Police Department, Rural Med EMS and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office were among those arriving on the scene Tuesday.
