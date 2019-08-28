Firefighters from Effingham and Teutopolis responded to Quad Graphics at 420 West Industrial in Effingham about 3 p.m. Wednesday, where a fire was reported in the scrap room of the printing plant.
The fire was caught early and contained to the first floor of the system. Effingham Assistant Fire Chief Matt Kulesza said sensors worked properly and sounded to alert workers. Employees were evacuated until it was safe to return to the building.
