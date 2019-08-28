EFFINGHAM — Firefighters from Effingham and Teutopolis responded to Quad Graphics at 420 West Industrial, Effingham, where a fire was reported Wednesday in the scrap room of the printing plant.
The fire was caught early on the first floor where the vacuum system is located. Effingham Assistant Fire Chief Matt Kulesza said sensors worked properly and sounded to alert workers.
An estimated 200 employees were evacuated. There were no injuries reported.
Effingham Fire Department was initially called around 3 p.m. Teutopolis Fire Department also responded to the scene.
Quad Graphics maintenance crews “worked hand-in-hand with the firefighters” taking apart piping from the vacuum system to dose the fire caused by friction of paper within the shredding system, said Capt. Jeff Landrus.
The maintenance department helped take apart three sections of piping that catch scraps of paper and once those were replaced, operations were expected to resume at Quad Graphics.
“They were able to get to the fire quickly,” said Effingham’s Lt. John Kronewitter.
Workers were able to re-enter the building around 3:30 p.m. Firefighters returned to their stations around 5:15 p.m.
Montrose and Altamont fire departments handled Effingham’s two stations during the fire emergency. Effingham city police and Illinois State Police also briefly responded to the location. Effingham Fire Chaplain Carol Gapsis was on scene, as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.