EFFINGHAM — Firefighters from Effingham and Teutopolis responded to Quad Graphics at 420 West Industrial, Effingham, where a fire was reported Wednesday in the scrap room of the printing plant.

The fire was caught early on the first floor where the vacuum system is located. Effingham Assistant Fire Chief Matt Kulesza said sensors worked properly and sounded to alert workers.

An estimated 200 employees were evacuated. There were no injuries reported.

Effingham Fire Department was initially called around 3 p.m. Teutopolis Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Quad Graphics maintenance crews “worked hand-in-hand with the firefighters” taking apart piping from the vacuum system to dose the fire caused by friction of paper within the shredding system, said Capt. Jeff Landrus.

The maintenance department helped take apart three sections of piping that catch scraps of paper and once those were replaced, operations were expected to resume at Quad Graphics.

“They were able to get to the fire quickly,” said Effingham’s Lt. John Kronewitter.

Workers were able to re-enter the building around 3:30 p.m. Firefighters returned to their stations around 5:15 p.m.

Montrose and Altamont fire departments handled Effingham’s two stations during the fire emergency. Effingham city police and Illinois State Police also briefly responded to the location. Effingham Fire Chaplain Carol Gapsis was on scene, as well.

Dawn Schabbing can be reached at dawn.schabbing@effinghamdailynews.com or 217-347-7151, ext 138.

Tags

Reporter

Dawn Schabbing is a senior reporter at the Effingham Daily News, covering Effingham City Hall, Unit 40, and special projects. A graduate of Lake Land College and Eastern Illinois University with degrees in journalism, she lives in Neoga.