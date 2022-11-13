EFFINGHAM — Area first responders responded to a house fire on West Fayette Avenue in Effingham, across from Calvary Baptist Church, Sunday.
The Effingham Fire Department received a call at 11:19 a.m. Sunday of smoke and flames coming out of the windows of the house.
According to Lt. John Kronewitter of the Effingham Fire Department, the fire started in the home’s fireplace, but the exact cause of it was not known Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and ventilate the home, but not until after the home sustained significant damage to its interior.
No one was injured as a result of the fire.
Kronewitter said the home was vacant at the time the fire occurred.
The Effingham Fire Department received assistance from several other responders in the area, including Teutopolis Fire Protection District, Altamont Fire Protection District, Shumway Fire Protection District, Dieterich Fire Protection District and Montrose Fire Protection District.
The Effingham Police Department, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and Rural Med EMS were also on scene.
