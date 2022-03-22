When the Effingham Fire Department learned about the demolition of the old SBL Bonutti Clinic site, it leaped at the chance to use the former building as a temporary training center.
“We keep our ears opened for any old construction coming down,” Matt Carpenter, Effingham Fire Department training officer, said in a press release. “Usually, it’s unusable, old houses being demolished, not large commercial buildings with many rooms.”
With a new clinic opening in stages after 18 months of construction, crews on March 8 began tearing down the old clinic. But before that, the site was put to use for the training.
Given the former clinic’s size, the first responders executed search and rescue drills with a smoke machine. The firefighters practiced forcing doors open and breaching walls.
“We don’t get many opportunities to train in commercial buildings, especially ones where we can breach walls and doors. We greatly appreciate the ability to provide quality training for our firefighters,” Carpenter said in the release.
Multiple local and state law enforcement agencies also took the opportunity to practice crisis mitigation skills at the former SBL Bonutti Clinic for two weeks. The Effingham Fire Department notified 911 dispatch and the public on Facebook before starting the training.
“Otherwise, some people may see our fake smoke billowing through the windows and wonder what’s happening,” Carpenter said.
On March 5, the Effingham Fire Department conducted a full simulated response by sending firefighters in the fire truck and cutting the roof open to direct smoke out of the building. Acting out real-life crisis scenarios helps firefighters recall information quicker during real emergencies. Physically moving around pseudo-hazardous environments allows them to make sense of the challenges they will face.
“This hands-on instruction reduces the risk to our firefighters and, ultimately, helps our community,” Carpenter emphasized.
Last month, the Orthopedic and Occupational Medicine clinics, Interventional Pain Clinic and Diagnostic Imaging opened. A week later, Physical and Occupational Therapy opened.
The third phase opens in late summer after the front entrance of the building is complete, the old building removed, and a parking lot is built. Internal Medicine Clinic, Pediatrics, Walk-In Clinic and the Laboratory will open at that time.
An open house is scheduled for Sept. 8.
