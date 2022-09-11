ALTAMONT – One firefighter suffered minor injuries Sunday morning during a semitractor-trailer fire on Interstate 70, according to Altamont Fire Chief Jon Becker.
He said one firefighter was taken from the scene of the fire by RuralMed EMS to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment and was released.
Altamont firefighters were called to eastbound Interstate 70 at approximately 9:15 a.m. for a semitractor-trailer on fire with flames showing between mileposts 85 and 86, east of the Altamont exit.
“When we got on the scene, the tractor was fully involved and the fire was making pretty sizeable headway into the trailer,” Becker said.
The trailer was hauling pallets of frozen food products. Becker said the semi driver made an attempt to disconnect the tractor from the trailer.
“The flames were too intense. He had to back off,” Becker said, adding the driver was not injured.
Becker said the source of the fire was in the rear drive axles and caused by either a break or bearing failure.
He said the heat from the fire was so intense both eastbound Interstate 70 lanes were shutdown to traffic until firefighters got the fire under control.
“We got the fire knocked down to a safe level, then opened one lane of traffic to get traffic moving,” said Becker.
Becker said the tractor and trailer were a total loss.
“There was heat and smoke damage all the way through the trailer,” said Becker.
Fifteen Altamont firefighters were on scene. Firefighters from St. Elmo were called in for mutual aid attacking the fire from the interstate frontage road.
Members of the Shumway and Tri-County (Beecher City) fire protection districts responded to the scene with water tankers. Brownstown firefighters were called to provide station coverage in Altamont. Becker said Illinois State Police, RuralMed and A-1 EMS also responded to the scene.
Firefighters returned to the Altamont station house at approximately 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.