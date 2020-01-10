EFFINGHAM — Firefighters were called to reports of smoke billowing from an apartment building on West Temple Avenue on Friday afternoon.
Effingham and Teutopolis Fire Departments responded to the apartment at 206 W. Temple Ave. just before 1:30 p.m. Smoke was visible from a second story unit on the east side of the building, but no flames were showing from the exterior.
Crews knocked out windows in the unit and propped two ladders on the back side of the building to help access the unit. Firefighters were also entering the front of the building.
It was not immediately known Friday afternoon if any of the apartment's occupants were home at the time of the fire. No smoke was visible just before 2 p.m., and the scene appeared to be under control.
Abbott EMS was also on scene but did not appear to be treating anybody. Effingham police helped with traffic control, and Ameren was also on scene.
A full still was called around 1:30 p.m., and a box alarm was issued about 15 minutes later. Dieterich, Montrose, Altamont and Beecher City Fire Departments were called for change of quarters.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
