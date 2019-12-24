The Effingham Fire Department and the U.S. Fire Administration want to encourage safety during the winter holidays in what they are calling, “Put a Freeze on Winter Holiday Fires.”
Effingham Fire Chief Bob Tutko encourages everyone to be safe and use caution in decorating and heating their homes and businesses this winter.
Statistically, more than one-third of home decoration fires are started by candles, he said.
“Therefore, we certainly encourage residents to use battery operated candles,” said Tutko. “We also know that candles are often a part of the holiday décor, so please make sure that candles are kept at least 12 inches away from anything that burns.”
The top three days for home candle fires are Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.
Although Christmas tree fires are not an everyday occurrence, live Christmas trees are especially dangerous with an average of 1 out of 52 reported home Christmas tree fires resulting in a fatality.
“We certainly don’t want anyone’s holiday ruined due to a fire during holidays,” said Tutko.
Tutko made recommendations such as: Make sure the Christmas tree is at least 3 feet away from any heat source such as heat vents, radiators, or fireplaces. Additionally, make sure the Christmas tree is not blocking an exit and always follow manufactures instructions with regard to decorative lighting. It highly recommended to keep the Christmas tree watered regularly and to dispose of it by Dec. 30, or at the first signs of it drying out.
In addition, space heaters are often a popular way of taking the chill out of a room both at home and at work. Effingham Fire Department Public Education Officer and Firefighter Ken Hayes reminds residents that on average 79 percent of home heating fire deaths involve portable space heaters.
Hayes provides the following recommendations when using a portable space heater:
• Purchase a portable heater that displays the seal of a qualified testing laboratory such as the UL seal.
• Keep the space heater at least 3 feet from anything that will burn, including people.
• Ensure the space heater is equipped with a thermostat and overheat protection.
• Always have the space heater on a solid, flat surface.
• Space heaters should always be shut off and unplugged when you leave the room or go to bed.
The two most important recommendations are to keep children away from space heaters and never plug a space heater into an extension cord or power strip; portable space heaters should always be plugged directly into a wall outlet.
The Effingham Fire Department reminds everyone to check your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors and practice their home safety plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.