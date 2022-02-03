ALTAMONT - A fire in Altamont Wednesday night that extended into Thursday morning was deemed suspicious by Altamont Fire Chief Jon Becker.
Becker said the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and Altamont Fire Protection District are investigating the fire.
“The City (of Altamont) had disconnected the power service to the house back in 2020,” Becker said about the unoccupied house. “The fire started on the second floor and there were no good reasons for there to be a fire there with no power going to the house.”
The City of Altamont provides electrical services to residents and business from its city-owned power facility.
“The second floor was fully involved upon arrival and it didn’t take too long to extend to everything ,” Becker said. “The fire spread very rapidly, like a rocket, so we called the Illinois Fire Marshal’s Office.”
The house was located at 301 South Edwards St. Becker said the house had been unoccupied for quite some time and ownership of the house is undetermined at this time.
He said the fire was discovered by an Altamont City Police officer who called in the structure fire at 11:46 p.m. Wednesday night.
“The second floor was fully involved upon arrival and it didn’t take too long to extend to everything,” Becker said.
He said he requested a full still level box alarm which automatically brought mutual aid fire units from St. Elmo, Shumway and Beecher City to the scene of the fire with members of the Brownstown Fire Protection District and an Effingham Fire Department Chief covering the station.
Also on the assisting on the scene were the Altamont Police Department, Effingham County Sheriff’s Department, Abbott EMS and A1 Emergency Medical Services.
The City of Altamont provided a backhoe on two different occasions to help firefighters reach the fires.
“We completely needed to dismantle the house to get all of the fire out,” Becker said.
Becker said there were no weather related injuries to firefighters on the scene. He said the department made it a defensive operation and did not try to enter the structure.
Firefighters remained on the scene until 5:10 a.m. Thursday. Becker said the department returned to the scene at approximately 8:15 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.