BEECHER CITY — Members of the Tri-County Fire Protection District responded to a residential structure fire south of Beecher City Monday evening.
Firefighters arrived at 17899 North 100th Street at 4:16 p.m. and found a mobile home totally engulfed with heavy smoke, according to Tri-County Fire Chief Doug Ray
“It had a good start on us,” Ray said. “And we got it knocked down pretty quick when we got here.”
Ray said no one was in the mobile home at the time of the fire.
Ray was not able to determine the origin of the fire after a close interior inspection of the mobile home Monday evening. He said the home was a total loss.
Shumway and Cowden fire protection districts responded with mutual aid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.