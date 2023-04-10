ALTAMONT — A granary at an Altamont farm has been left in ruins after a fire destroyed the structure Monday afternoon. No one was injured.
At approximately 1:15 p.m., the Altamont Fire Protection District responded to a call regarding a granary that caught fire at a farm owned by Alvin and Judy Siebert at 5768 North 600th Street in Altamont.
“There’s not a residence there, but it’s a family-owned farm,” Altamont Fire Chief Jon Becker said.
According to Becker, Alvin Siebert was doing some maintenance on the property when he discovered the fire after briefly leaving the vicinity of a fire he thought was controlled.
“The property owner had been burning some things around the fire pit,” Becker said.
Becker said Siebert briefly left the area, assuming the wind wouldn’t be strong enough to cause the fire to spread.
“When he came back, it had spread from the fire pit into some wood stacked to the west side of the building that burned,” he said.
Fortunately, firefighters were able to contain the fire, preventing any further damage to the property.
“It was confined to the granary itself,” Becker said.
At the scene Monday assisting the Altamont Fire Protection District was A1 Emergency Medical Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.