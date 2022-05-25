There were no injuries as a result of a fire in one unit of the Colonnade Apartments in Effingham on Tuesday evening.
The Effingham Fire Department responded to the fire at 7:09 p.m. at 514 B East Hendelmeyer Ave. The fire was in an apartment on the first floor of a northeast apartment building, according to Effingham Fire Chief Brant Yochum.
Residents who evacuated from the building watched as firefighters knocked down the fire.
“The apartment was a total loss and there was smoke damage to the other surrounding apartments,” Yochum said.
The Teutopolis Fire Protection district was automatically contacted for mutual aid. Firefighters were on their way from the Shumway Fire Protection District and Watson Fire Protection District as mutual aid, but were called back before they reached the scene.
“The fire was under control by 7:16, so they had a really quick knockdown,” Yochum said.
The resident living in the apartment, Rodger Spence, was just outside of the apartment when the fire started.
Spence, a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, said he was sitting outside on the steps only a few feet away from his apartment when the fire began.
David Boone, a resident living in another apartment in the same building, said he was climbing the steps up to his apartment.
“That’s when I heard someone say, 'Fire!,'” Boone said. “I ran downstairs and saw Rodger starting to sit down and I heard an explosion and his window blew out. (Spence) said, 'I can’t move,' so I picked him up and got him out of the way.”
Boone took Spence to safety, assisted by Ray Rodarmel.
“I helped him out because he served our country,” Boone said. “My main concern was getting him to safety.”
“I was outside minding my own business. I have no place to go,” Spence said. “I just lost my dog Reese this month.”
There were 18 Effingham and five Teutopolis firefighters at the scene, along with RuralMed EMS, the Effingham Police Department, Ameren and the American Red Cross was dispatched to help Spence.
He said the single apartment was a total lost and a few of the apartments close to the fire suffered minor smoke damage.
Yochum said there were no injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
