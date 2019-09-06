The Effingham Fire Department will visit select neighborhoods on Wednesday, Sept. 11, to install free smoke detectors and provide fire safety information.
Effingham Fire Chief Bob Tutko said in a release that the free installation is part of a day of service in honor of those lost and injured during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in New York.
“The goal of 9/11 day is to forever remember and keep alive the spirit of unity that arose in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks and pay tribute to the victims,” Tutko said.
The anniversary of the 9/11 attacks has been transformed into the nation’s largest day of charitable engagements like the free smoke detector installation.
Fire crews will visit various neighborhoods in the city of Effingham from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to install the detectors and provide residents with fire and life safety information as a part of the department’s service on 9/11 Day. Firefighters will head out into the neighborhoods following a 9/11 remembrance ceremony.
Tutko said the department’s 9/11 Day activity will be coordinated by Public Education Coordinator and firefighter Ken Hayes.
The fire chief encourages all city residents to contribute their own charitable efforts next Wednesday.
“We would encourage residents to help their neighbors, especially the elderly and less fortunate, by performing a random act of kindness on 9/11 Day,” Tutko said. “We look forward to meeting our residents and being part of a national day of remembrance through this program.”
